The Orania Karnavaal 2026 held a massive farm braai on 30 May 2026 at the Orania Sportterrein, with hundreds of residents lining up for food

The event was part of a full carnival day that included live music, dancing, and a bitter-enders memorial, all kicking off from 14:00

South Africans watching the video were struck by how orderly and festive the whole thing was, with many wishing they could have been there

People gathering for a mass braai in Orania. Images: @oraniakarnaval

Source: Facebook

Hundreds of residents in Orania, a small town in the Northern Cape, turned out on a chilly Saturday afternoon for one of the highlights of the Orania Karnavaal 2026. The Facebook page @oraniakarnaval posted a video showing what happened on 30 May 2026 with the caption:

"Oranians, Oranians are standing in a queue, for delicious farm braai meat. 4, 5, 600 and everybody got food!"

Long lines of people, young and old, made their way through a carnival setup at the Orania Sportterrein. Families with dogs, children bundled up in jackets, and elderly residents all waited patiently as community members served up plates of farm braai.

In the background, a live band played. Nobody pushed, nobody rushed. Everyone just waited their turn, chatted, and enjoyed the occasion.

What was on the programme?

The farm braai was part of a packed carnival day. Gates opened at 14:00, and the programme included a local orchestra, children's dancing, an opening ceremony and welcoming address, a bitter-enders memorial at 17:30, and a community gathering that ran until late.

Adult tickets were priced at R60 and school-going children got in for R40. Attendees were encouraged to bring their own food, drinks and snacks.

The Orania Karnavaal runs under the banner of the Orania Dorpsraad and the Orania Ontwikkelingsmaatskappy, and 2026 marks 35 years since Orania was established in 1991.

What caught people's attention in the video wasn't just the food. It was how the whole event ran. Despite the cold, the mood was warm. The queue moved steadily, the food was plentiful, and the community atmosphere was clearly something residents take pride in.

From the long queue seen on the Facebook page, the farm braai seemed to be exactly what people came for.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA praises the Orania farm braai

People watching the event had a lot to say about the way the people in the clip behaved:

@Gawie Le Roux said:

"No 'raffle' and potato salad and other food carried away in handbags. This is how it should be. Normal and civilised."

@Frances Corlett wrote:

"What I wouldn't give to be part of the community"

@Peet V Rooyen observed:

"Orderly in good spirit they stand in a row. NO stampery, screaming or bakleiery; everyone chats with each other."

@Hennie Cronje joked:

"It is somewhat chilly! But soon the hot food will cheer everybody up!"

@Les Teixeira said:

"Once again a true reflection of how to party, orderly and most importantly tidiness."

@Paul Michiel Bester Jordaan admitted:

"If I was younger, I would have lived there!"

People standing in a line in Orania. Images: @oraniakarnaval

Source: Facebook

More on Orania life

Briefly News recently reported on a video of Orania's streets that went viral for a reason that had South Africans completely divided in the comments.

recently reported on a video of Orania's streets that went viral for a reason that had South Africans completely divided in the comments. A video of Orania's public transport system left Mzansi surprised, with some impressed and others cracking jokes about what they saw.

A South African woman went viral after asking why hundreds of homes are reportedly up for sale in Orania, and the theories people came up with were unexpected.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News