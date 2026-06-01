The death of a promising young karate champion from George has sparked an overwhelming wave of grief across South Africa

The Grade 6 learner, known for his dedication to karate and strong presence in his school and church community, was remembered as a talented and disciplined young sportsman

His passing has left his family, school, and local community devastated, as emotional reactions continue to pour in honouring his life

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The tragic death of young George, a karate champion, Morgan Mentoor, has touched the hearts of many South Africans on social media.

Mentoor passed away on Saturday, 23 May 2026, in heartbreaking circumstances that the family has described. After news of his death broke, social media was flooded with grief as many people honoured his life and memory with moving messages, following reports that he had taken his own life just hours after winning medals in a karate tournament in Pacaltsdorp.

Morgan's mother shares a moving post

His mother, Gaynor, said she had shared her story and that the family would “cling to his loving memory”. She had also previously shared numerous posts celebrating her talented son.

On Sunday morning, Gaynor expressed the depth of her pain in a Facebook post as she prepared to go to church. She wrote:

“Die tyd maak ons kla vir kerk, as ek sy klere stryk, en hy sien dit is nie swart broek en wit t-shirt nie, dan moes ek weer alles oorstryk. Morgan, Sondae gaan ek jou miss Morgie Porkie.” (By this time, we are getting ready for church. When I iron his clothes and he sees that it’s not black pants and a white T-shirt, then I have to iron everything again.)

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Tributes pour in from across South Africa

South Africans took to social media to console Gaynor and her grieving family.

@Tracey-Lee Gates wrote:

“I don’t know you, but I can only imagine… He is so beautiful. Good luck.”

@Cheryl Koetaan said:

“You never get over the death of your child; you only learn to live with it. It is very painful. Some days you want to give up, other days are a rollercoaster. Condolences to mum, dad, family and friends.”

@Mary Engledoe shared:

“My heart is broken for you. He is with my granddaughter in karate… The thought of the pain.”

@Cecilia Josephs added:

“Parents of Morgan, you led the boy to the house of the Lord. An exemplary parent couple. Can tell by the love everyone had for him.”

Morgan was a Grade 6 learner at Outeniqua Primary School. He had been involved in karate for five years and had earned a brown belt. His ultimate goal was to achieve the coveted black belt.

Affies mourn the death of schoolboy star

Briefly News previously reported that Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool, a school in Lynnwood, Pretoria, is mourning the death of one of its talented schoolboys, a sports star and athlete, Ruben Bezuidenhout.

Bezuidenhout passed away this past week after a courageous battle with a brain tumour, which he was diagnosed with in December 2025.

Source: Briefly News