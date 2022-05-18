An opinionated man took to social media to share relationship advice that a wife has the right to her husband’s phone

Dr Thomas Mukala claimed that if a man hides the password to his phone, then he is likely hiding a woman or questionable money deals

He also added that women are far better than men at planning family finances and that is why he and his wife account for every penny they spend

Dr Thomas Mukala took to social media to share his views about a husband giving access to his wife’s phone.

According to him, all wives have a right to their husband's phones. This is Mukala’s advice to men to be open and transparent to their wives.

“What are you hiding? How come she doesn’t know your password? Either you are hiding a woman or money deals or misusing your money. Marriage requires full disclosure,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

He explained that after a wife has entrusted a man her future, she has a right to know whether or not he is risking her life with an immoral lifestyle.

“So many women are insecure in their marriages because of secrecies around the man's phone. Your wife must know every deal you transact. Why are you working so hard if not for your family?

“Your money as a man is not your money, it is family money. God blesses you to support your family. It's your honour to hand over your salary to your wife, said Dr Mukala.

He also added that women are far better than men at planning family finances. He said most women, although not all, account for every penny.

Mukala disclosed that his wife does spend R10 without his approval. This includes her salary and the principle works both ways.

South Africans shared their thoughts on the doctor’s relationship advice:

Pearl Dupontè replied:

“It takes real men to account for such behaviour.”

Fiona Griffith wrote:

“Two cannot walk unless they agree. If you feel so strongly about this and you both cannot come to a middle ground if any, you have all right to do what's best for you...to each his own, everyone will govern their relationships differently...As long as it works for you and God is pleased keep on keeping on.”

Itumeleng Tobosi responded:

“My partner has limited access to my phone. Some conversations are not meant for her as I have people in my circle confiding in me. Those conversations have got nothing to do with our relationship nor do they have any impact on it. She doesn't have any right over it and vice versa. Let us not treat a relationship like a contractual obligation.”

Briefly News also shared a poll on Facebook about giving your partner access to your cellphone and the responses were eye-opening.

Shanaaz N Mark Naidoo said:

“Yes, every password except my bank card PIN.”

Justice Themba Mhlongo remarked:

“She knows I give her everything except cooking oil.”

Niso wrote:

“Heart attack is not for everyone admin, others are surviving and others die immediately.”

Sindi Sehloho shared:

“No password, nothing to hide.”

