Award-winning Limpopo-born star Makhadzi is in hot water after she claimed that a man was attacked in Gauteng for not knowing how to speak IsiZulu

She faced immense backlash online, prompting her to delete her post; however, she did back away from defending her tribe

Responding to the nasty comments, Makhadzi tried to back her claims by using the death of 19-year-old Nhlamulo Sambo in Mossel Bay to make her point

Makhadzi Uses 19-Year-Old Nhlamulo Sambo’s Death in Mossel Bay To Make Her Point

Source: Instagram

Limpopo singer Makhadzi sparked a wave of backlash after claiming a Venda man was attacked for not knowing how to speak IsiZulu in Gauteng. She wrote a lengthy post, which she later deleted, asking if her people would be under attack as the 30 June planned marches take place.

After getting called out for allegedly inciting tribalistic wars, Makhadzi tried to back her claims by using the death of 19-year-old Nhlamulo Sambo in Mossel Bay. The death of the teenager, who was stabbed during an altercation, left Mzansi reeling. This is because his supposed family members said he was killed for being a Tsonga man.

What the police said about Sambo's death

Mzansi was left heartbroken after a Limpopo mother pleaded for financial help after her son, Nhlamulo Sambo, was fatally stabbed during xenophobic unrest in Mossel Bay, Western Cape, on 31 May 2026.

The family claimed that he was mistaken for a foreigner, despite being a South African citizen. Patricia Sambo, the victim's mother, made these claims in a video, with his sister corroborating her story.

However, the police said that investigations are underway, putting doubt on the allegations that he was killed for being a "foreigner", saying he was stabbed during an altercation with another man.

That still has not stopped people from further heightening the claims that his killing is linked to xenophobia. Makhadzi took to her X account and reshared the video of Patricia, also responding to a troll who called her out for spreading misinformation. Reacting to her post where she apologised for blaming Zulu-speaking people for the attack of a Venda man, a user said the incident happened between two people after an accident, and they needed to exchange information by providing an ID.

@mshikaslindile said, "You are continuing with this narrative! Find facts before you comment. The guy simply demanded he be given the ID to exchange details with the other driver for the accident report its not a new thing! Your friend then assumed the “Zulu” guys were being tribalistic. You wrote that post to defend your tribe and act like a victim when u mentioned your Zulu-speaking lecturer! Is it because March is coming to Limpopo? Angithi aniwafun amaZulu? Whoever sent you to come and make noise must take u to the nearest hell!"

Makhadzi clapped back by asking for the user's opinion on the teenage boy's passing.

Mozambican nationals die during Mossel Bay unrest

In related news, Briefly News reported that seven Mozambican nationals have died following unrest in Mossel Bay.

Five of the deaths were reportedly linked to suspected xenophobic attacks. The news has sent widespread shock across socia media.

Source: Briefly News