A proudly Mzansi man let people know that they need to keep their domestic workers on a short leash

The man made it clear that some maids are there to become family members and women need to keep their husbands safe

Some felt it was a tad offensive while others shared stories where this was the reality of an unmanaged situation

An old-school Mzansi man reminded ladies to never let their helpers enter their bedroom or serve their man food because they are playing with fire if they do. This sparked a huge debate on social media.

Our parents have very different beliefs about what we do. What happened 50 years ago will not necessarily happen now, however, their irrational advice will always leave us weary despite our better judgement, LOL.

Twitter user @Moss98517503 reminded ladies of some old advice which made clear that no helper will enter your and your husband's sacred space (bedroom) nor will she perform any wifely duties (cook for him). It is believed that this is how a nanny becomes a wife.

“A maid must never make food for your husband or enter your bedroom. Otla itshola.”

Man’s post sparks debate leaving the people of Mzansi divided

Women felt offended, to say the least. A lot of Mzansi babes felt that people need to realise that women now work full day jobs and need help, it is no longer a luxury. However, there were some men, and even women, out there who felt this message stands and any woman who does not abide by it should be prepared to welcome their helper as a second wife.

Take a look at some of the comments, it got heated:

@MasefelaE said:

“Imagine waking up at 5, exercising, prepare for work, come back at 5:30, homework awaits, your own studies. When will you have the time to cook and clean? Or maybe you think women have super powers?”

@johny_theblessd said:

“Women in here please take a few. Your husband is your no1 priority no one but you must make sure your bedroom is taken care of and feeding your king is top your duty.

“A maid doesn't enter parents’ bedroom. NEVER EVER.”

@OumaliciousM said:

“Husband is a problem, if she doesn't enter our room then who should clean the room?”

@dr_dotz said:

“Once again women must be made uncomfortable to keep a man. If men don’t want ukudliswa they must clean the bedroom every morning themselves. I can’t imagine rushing to a early morning ward round or being post call at midday with the added stress of cleaning a bedroom”

@Angie_Makala said:

@jayden_drews said:

