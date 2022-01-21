Domestic workers in South Africa and all over the world go through a lot that many do not give them credit for

Marcia du Pont took to Facebook to share an emotional post which explains the lives of domestics

People flooded the comment section, expressing how truly sad it is that some people still treat their helpers with disrespect

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Domestic workers have been treated harshly for many years and while laws have been set to help prevent this, it still happens.

Domestic workers in South Africa have it tough and a some are shocked that people still treat them this way. Image: www.newframe.com

Source: UGC

They go by many names - domestics, maids, nannies, helpers - but they're all the same. Some are treated like the gold they are and others as if the employer is doing them a service and not the other way around.

Marcia du Pont took to Facebook with a poem by Herman H Le Roux about domestic workers that is sure to leave you feeling all kinds of emotional. The poem explains the lives of domestics from both the good and bad views. While some are treated well, they still face many struggles.

Here are just a few parts that hit hard:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Some days I buy myself that vetkoek from the street seller. It is only one Rand other days I do not have that one Rand. But that is ok my madam will give me yesterday's bread.”

“And it makes me sad sometimes to see that you have so much yet you are so unhappy.”

“Sometimes I am just a thing the thing that must come clean up after a drunk weekend.”

“I work for minimum wage. I am cheap labour. Yet that labour is hard labour. “

“I get that seperate cup and plate as if I have some illness, yet I make your food.”

Mzansi reacts to the feels-inducing Facebook post

Reading these words left many feeling heavy. Domestic workers deserve so much more than many of them are given and it is truly heartbreaking.

Some raise others children as if they were their own, yet are treated with less respect than a total stranger. People flooded the comment section, expressing their feelings.

Take a look at some of the heart wrenching comments

Santie Carelse said:

“Wow, this is so true. I had a Maria. She was my friend, my shoulder to cry on in heart breaking times. Wept with her about her sadness. Together with her, was proud of her children's progress at school. Got hugs for every year's school needs that we gave. I never needed to "keep her cap".

"Not a grain of sugar has ever gone away. We put bottles of food together and shared. Every morning when she came in, we first drank coffee together and sat in the living room and talked. She was my friend and confidant. I sleep with a clear conscience about my Maria that I had to leave behind when we moved to another province.”

Cynthia Naude said:

“This is so true but tomorrow we will forget it again.”

Renee Coetzee van Dalen said:

“This is cruel ”

Domestic worker at day, baker at night: Woman wows the net with amazing baking skills

In happier domestic worker related news… Briefly News previously reported that a proud woman recently sang the praises of her domestic worker who bakes cakes to make some extra money.

The heartwarming post includes some photos of the cakes which were baked beautifully by the hardworking domestic worker.

"Jessie has been working in my house for almost 8 years now from Monday to Saturday 6 days a week...well yes. There is a saying that says never judge a book by its cover. In the middays, as she comes back to her house and she bakes orders until late at night.”

Source: Briefly News