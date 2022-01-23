Somizi opened his heart in a powerful statement on his Instagram page where he addressed the recent suicide of Patrick Shai

He shared his own personal experiences when he reached absolute lows in his professional and personal career

One of the key points he tried to make was that it was "okay not to be okay" and that you don't have to have a smiling face and a sad heart

Somizi Mhlongo took to Instagram and shared a video where he spoke candidly about how social media can affect people. Particularly men.

He referred to the recent death of veteran actor Patrick Shai and others, he wondered if he and other social media influencers were responsible.

Somizi took to social media to raise awareness about male suicide following Patrick Shai's death. Photo credit: @PhilMphela

Somizi took exception to the idea of smiling faces, sad hearts and dark places, he quotes the lyrics from the song by Nat King Cole Smile.

He did not believe that the concept of smiling while your "heart is breaking" is the right idea.

Somizi said that many people bottle things up that end up affecting them negatively.

He shared some of his thoughts in an attempt to help and possibly save someone. He warned about the effect words and actions can have on people.

The celebrity said social media was one of the leading causes of suicide due to the nature of cyberbullying, trolling and cancel culture. He did not know if the recent social media backlash played a role in Patrick Shai's death.

Somizi shared how he had reached a number of lows financially, professionally and personally and was surrounded by negativity. He told people that it is "okay, not to be okay".

Social media users took to the comment section in response to Somizi's powerful statement

adromando3010:

"Unfortunately, we have become a society that are very careless with our words. Nobody would know what the next person is going through, therefore let's try to be kind. Kindness is free so is empathy. Especially black men are told not to deal with their emotions. This should change on a large scale."

____daisy_____:

"I work with people who suffer from Mental Health for the past 14years, all I can say is Mental Health is a silent killer and it’s Real! Never assume that because someone looks well put together, everything is going well in their Life. Please be kind to everyone you never know the battles they might be going through. ❤️❤️"

khanyoe_riri:

"Thank you Somizi as a person who often bottles up things, I’m really learning from you❤️."

lo2ndiwe:

"You were sent by God to speak to me today.. You have no idea what you just did for me by just hearing those words. Ngiyabonga @somizi ❤️."

