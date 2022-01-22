“God Forbid”: Cassper Nyovest Reacts to the News of Patrick Shai’s Death

Cassper Nyovest has reacted to the news that Patrick Shai had passed away by tweeting Gwitsi modimo

He had recently been involved in a heated exchange on social media that resulted in Shai directing a comment towards Cassper's mom

This resulted in a fierce social media backlash that many believe had seriously affected Shai emotionally

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cassper Nyovest did not post a long reaction to the news that veteran actor Patrick Shai had passed away.

One can only speculate on Cassper's intention but some of his followers have suggested that if he said any more people might interpret his words the wrong way.

Cassper Nyovest has reacted to the news that Patrick Shai had passed away. Photo credit: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The two had recently exchanged words in a heated argument on social media and Shai had apologised for some of his words that were directed towards Cassper's mother.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The EFF leader Julius Malema agreed with Cassper by simply saying "true".

Social media users took to the comment section of the tweet to share their reactions

@rikhott1:

"Some things just don't need you guys to comment... You could see the man was crying for help and we all didn't listen... So PLEASE STOP ONE CAN'T FAKE DEPRESSION... BUT FAKE TO BE HAPPY..... MENTAL SICKNESS IS REALLY..."

@BayaXabzin:

"Sorry, you have to go through this bro. Please don't say anything about this because they will try to twist ur words to fit their narrative. Tweet about something positive, hows Kgotso? Has he started saying "mama/papa" yet? Is he walking now? I'm sure u must be proud of him."

@Musawencorcie_M:

"Sorry but now feel what he felt when you let your fan base drag him."

Veteran actor Patrick Shai has passed away, social media reacts

Earlier, Briefly News reported veteran actor Patrick Shai has tragically passed away. His family have confirmed that he died on Saturday morning.

His fans remember him for his roles in Generations, Soul City and Zero Tolerance.

Recently he made the news after he exchanged a war of words between himself and Cassper Nyovest ahead of their boxing match.

Shai said some unkind words about Cassper's mom resulting in the rapper withdrawing from the exhibition match.

Source: Briefly News