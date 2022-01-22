Veteran Actor Patrick Shai Has Passed Away, Social Media Reacts

Patrick Shai has sadly passed away, his family have confirmed the news that he died on Saturday morning

He was recently embroiled in controversy following comments he made in a heated exchange with rapper Cassper Nyovest

Social media users have taken to the internet in reaction to his passing, remembering the iconic actor

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran actor Patrick Shai has tragically passed away. His family have confirmed that he died on Saturday morning.

His fans remember him for his roles in Generations, Soul City and Zero Tolerance.

Recently he made the news after he exchanged a war of words between himself and Cassper Nyovest ahead of their boxing match.

Shai said some unkind words about Cassper's mom resulting in the rapper withdrawing from the exhibition match.

Shai issued an apology to Cassper online days before his death. eNCA has confirmed the has passed away.

Social media was awash with rumours that the veteran actor committed suicide but this has not been confirmed.

TimesLIVE reported that the family spokesperson Amogelang Mmusi was not ready to confirm the cause of death.

Here are some reactions from people online

@karabeast24:

"RIP Patrick Shai, perhaps that video was a cry for help."

@ChrisExcel102

"I'll believe this Patrick Shai news when Phil Mphela posts them.

Phil is never wrong when it comes to this kinda news."

