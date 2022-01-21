News recently broke that US singer Meat Loaf died today in the company of his wife, Deborah, after suffering several health complications in recent years

The 74-year-old I’d do anything for love (but I'm not doing that) hitmaker sold millions of records and starred in 65 films, making him a figure who will be sorely missed by fans

His peers such as Cher, Boy George and Andrew Lloyd Webber are among the first few stars to have paid tribute to the larger than life musician, actor and father of two

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Fans and the press learned of Meat Loaf’s passing from a statement posted to his Facebook page earlier today. The eccentric rock star was 74 years old and the notice of his death shared that he was with family in his final moments, stating:

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.”

Meat Loaf died with his wife by his side and is survived by her and his two daughters. Image: Jo Hale/Redferns

Source: Getty Images

Although the Facebook message did not go into the singer’s cause of death in the post, it is known that his health has been somewhat unstable since collapsing in 2003. He collapsed again in 2011 and 2013 citing asthma and dehydration for the incidents.

Fellow artists pay their respects

Many celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to celebrate the performer’s glorious life. Stars such as Boy George, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cher were among the first to express their sorrow for their loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cher, who once spoke of the joys of working with the Broadway star turned rock persona, wrote:

“I am very sorry for his family, friends, & fans. Am I imagining it, or are amazing people in the arts dying every other day?”

English singer Boy George shared a cherished memory of him, writing:

“R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber shared:

Google gives the late beloved Betty White her flowers with a spectacular digital salute for her 100th birthday

In more stories about touching tributes for beloved legends, Briefly News previously reported that Betty White, who passed away on New Year's Eve, would’ve turned 100 years old on 17 January.

A friend to many people in Hollywood and an inspiration to all, whether young or old, Betty made a huge impact, so her passing was heartbreaking for most.

As a result, Google made her date of birth a little sweeter for those who loved her with their digital display. When searching Betty White’s name in the search engine yesterday, fans noticed a gorgeous cascade of roses floating down their screens.

Source: Briefly News