After learning about the devastating apartment building fire that broke out in her OG neighbourhood, the successful female rapper footed the bill for 17 lost lives’ burials

Following her lead, more Bronx-born and bred celebs and media personalities chipped in where they could to help those affected and their families

Responding to the outpouring of support and compassion from the public personas, the WAP hitmaker applauded their efforts and spread the word to others on how they could help

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cardi B inspired many with her kindness yesterday when she took action after learning about a heartbreaking fire that burnt down a building in her home town. The artist credited her kindness to the love she still has for her roots.

Cardi B is singing her peers' praises after they helped people affected by a catastrophe in the Bronx. Image: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Rich Fury/Getty Images, Taylor Hill/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

While the state of New York announced they’d be contributing a $2 million donation amount for the victims of the tragedy, Cardi offered more support.

The rapper told CNN that she’d pay for the deceaseds' funerals in a statement, saying:

“I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Since stepping up to the cause, Cardi B has noticed others from the Bronx follow suit and she acknowledged their efforts. She mentioned and thanked Fat Joe and Remy Ma while shouting out popular Bronx radio stations that offered their support in her Instagram stories.

While applauding the Bronx natives and media personas who already contributed, Cardi urged her followers to try to help out where they could too. She noted that the people she mentioned in her story could assist them in finding ways to support those affected.

​​Cardi B gifts rapper hubby Offset R31.2 million on his 30th birthday

In more stories concerning Cardi B’s generosity, Briefly News reported that Migos rapper Offset had gotten a cash gift from her as he marked his 30th birthday.

The rapper joined the third floor on December 14, and on Wednesday, December 22, Cardi celebrated him in a special way.

She cut the father of her two children a R31.2 million cheque during a fun night out. The celebrations depicted Offset wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket, and Cardi's chest glistened with a giant Playboy bunny chain.

TMZ reported that Cardi said the R31.2 million was seed money for a business venture he plans to launch in 2022. The celebrations were attended by fellow rappers Kanye West, The Game, Takeoff, French Montana and Quavo.

Source: Briefly News