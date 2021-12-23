Cardi B surprised her husband Offset with a R31.2 million cheque as he marked turning 30 years old

During the celebrations attended by Kanye West, The Game and other rappers, Cardi said the money was for a business Offset was working on

The two are known for going all the way for each other as Offset gifted her a house on her birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Migos rapper Offset has gotten a cash gift from his wife Cardi B as he marked his 30th birthday.

Offset received a KSh 226 million from Cardi B on his birthday. Photos: Cardi B.

Source: Instagram

The rapper joined the third floor on December 14, and on Wednesday, December 22, Cardi celebrated him in a special way.

Cheque

She cut the father of her two children a R31.2 million cheque during a fun night out.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The celebrations depicted Offset wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket, and Cardi's chest glistened with a giant Playboy bunny chain.

TMZ reports that Cardi said the R31.2 million as seed money for a business venture he plans to launch in 2022. The celebrations were attended by fellow rappers Kanye West, The Game, Takeoff, French Montana and Quavo.

Cardi gets a house

Cardi and Offset give each other expensive gifts, as was the case during her birthday. He gifted her a new house in the Dominican Republic, where her family hails from. Cardi's new house is said to be in a secluded spot surrounded by palm trees and has a swimming pool on the roof.

Offset interrupted his wife's show when he took to the stage to unveil the gift.

Cardi B excited as Offset gifts her a house in the Dominican Republic for 29th birthday

Briefly News previously reported that Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known professionally as Cardi B, definitely had a memorable 29th birthday as her husband, rapper Offset, came through with a huge birthday surprise.

While celebrating her birthday with family and friends in Los Angeles, Cardi B learned that she is now the owner of a brand-new mansion in the Dominican Republic - her home country - courtesy of her husband.

An excited Cardi took to her Instagram page to share a video of the house and accompanied it with a lengthy caption in which she talked about how much of a surprise the house was to her.

Source: Briefly News