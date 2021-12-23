Cardi B Gifts Rapper Hubby Offset R31.2 million on His 30th Birthday
- Cardi B surprised her husband Offset with a R31.2 million cheque as he marked turning 30 years old
- During the celebrations attended by Kanye West, The Game and other rappers, Cardi said the money was for a business Offset was working on
- The two are known for going all the way for each other as Offset gifted her a house on her birthday
Migos rapper Offset has gotten a cash gift from his wife Cardi B as he marked his 30th birthday.
The rapper joined the third floor on December 14, and on Wednesday, December 22, Cardi celebrated him in a special way.
Cheque
She cut the father of her two children a R31.2 million cheque during a fun night out.
The celebrations depicted Offset wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket, and Cardi's chest glistened with a giant Playboy bunny chain.
TMZ reports that Cardi said the R31.2 million as seed money for a business venture he plans to launch in 2022. The celebrations were attended by fellow rappers Kanye West, The Game, Takeoff, French Montana and Quavo.
Cardi gets a house
Cardi and Offset give each other expensive gifts, as was the case during her birthday. He gifted her a new house in the Dominican Republic, where her family hails from. Cardi's new house is said to be in a secluded spot surrounded by palm trees and has a swimming pool on the roof.
Offset interrupted his wife's show when he took to the stage to unveil the gift.
