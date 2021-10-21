Levels: Cassper Nyovest Brags About His Stunning Swimming Pool Art

Cassper Nyovest is gearing up for summer and has bragged about how he gave his massive swimming pool a facelift

The Siyathandana hitmaker hired popular visual artist Ennock Mlangeni to paint a stunning piece in his pool

The rapper-turned-businessman shared that he'll be throwing lit parties at his home during the upcoming festive season

Cassper Nyovest took to social media to brag about the stunning art in his swimming pool. The beautiful piece in the star's massive pool was done by popular self-taught visual artist, @ennockmartZA.

Mufasa gave his home and his pool a facelift ahead of summer. He shared that he is preparing to throw the sickest parties to promote his adult beverage during the festive season.

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to Twitter on Thursday, 21 October to flex about how the price of his crib went up after he got the beautiful art in his pool. Cassper Nyovest wrote:

"Like I said, the crib almost ready for the summer. Throwing the hottest @Don_Billiato parties all summer!!! Got my first @ennockmartZA piece & it's in my pool. The price of my house just went up!! This was a collab with @louilance. The real question is! Will you get an invite?"

Tweeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his renovated pool and others just wanted invites to the upcoming parties.

@John_DeSpeaker commented:

"Invitation or not, I'm coming there. I'll be sitting next to your bar, because I don't want your favourite guests to steal bottles of @Don_Billiato."

@tebogo_visser said:

"Nah I definitely won't coz you only invite celebrities not us your day ones but trust me, you really are an inspiration to me and many others. This is literally every black child's dream."

@Sox_Live wrote:

"Ehhh Mufasa. Tell me which dates to book my flight!!!!!"

@chulu_mok added:

"That pool is very deep, it is safe to assume that no black person will swim at the parties. Just gonna look pretty around it. IT IS LOOKING VERY NICE BTW!!"

