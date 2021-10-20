Cassper Nyovest Gets His Lit Crib Ready for Summer, Star Shows Off Massive Pool

Cassper Nyovest is preparing his lit crib for summer and has taken to social media to show off his massive swimming pool

The Siyathandana hitmaker shared that he is about to throw some of the littest parties around the sunny festive season

Mufasa's fans took to his comment section to ask him for an invite while other praised him for owning the beautiful house

Cassper Nyovest is getting his massive mansion ready for summer. The rapper-turned-businessman took to social media on Wednesday, 20 October to show off his huge swimming pool being cleaned by one of his employees.

Cassper Nyovest is preparing his house for summer parties. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The Siyathandana hitmaker shared that he'll be throwing epic parties at his crib to promote his adult beverage, Billiato. Taking to his official Instagram account, Mufasa captioned his post:

"Crib almost ready for the summer. I'm throwing the hottest @billiato1 parties all summer!!! #BilliatoSummer #BilliatoATasteOfWealth."

Many on his timeline asked Cass for an invite to the festive season events. Some applauded him for owning the beautiful house. Check out some of their comments below:

sphiwehendry said:

"Beautiful house and clean tooo."

thabo.g wrote:

"Black child you doing good for yourself."

dopeboii_prince commented:

"@casspernyovest from Mahikeng to this? inspired."

sbu_junior_mongale wrote:

"The Crib is Dope! Grootman."

lethabomonareng said:

"Let’s go, we're summer ready."

vuo_b added:

"Tjoo can I get an invite, will transport myself from CPT."

Cassper Nyovst shows off his crib again

In related news, Briefly News reported recently that Cassper Nyovest took to social media to show off his huge crib again. The musician-turned-businessman has received major praises from his peers in the entertainment space and fans since posting the stunning snap of his mansion.

A while back, Mufasa posted a snap of the house which was taken during the day but this time around, he gave his followers a pic of the house that was taken at night.

Taking to Instagram, the Siyathandana hitmaker thanked God for blessing him with the massive house. The Amapiano star captioned his pic:

"Crib at night. Di tiro tsa modimo."

