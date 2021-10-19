Dr Musa Mthombeni has been trolled again on social media for continuing to celebrate his marriage to Liesl Laurie

The TV presenter was shaded for celebrating that he and the former Miss SA have been married for two months now

Some haters suggested that Musa can't actually believe that he tied the knot with a former Miss SA and urged him to stop celebrating their marriage now

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his boo Liesl Laurie became targets of trolls again after they celebrated their love on social media. The TV presenter took to social media to share a sweet post he penned to his wife on their second month of marriage.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie are being trolled for celebrating their second month's wedded bliss. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Musa shared that their second month of wedded bliss felt just like their wedding day when he couldn't hold his tears of joy. The star posted a pic of their wedding day on Instagram. According to ZAlebs, he captioned it:

"Happy 2 monthiversary to my lovely wife, @liesllaurie. I couldn’t have prayed for or asked for anything better. My Powerball. My Multi-bet ticket. My 6-0 Kaizer Chiefs vs Barcelona. My Kentucky skinless drum stick with 11 herbs and spices.

"Feel like yesterday when I couldn’t hold back the tears and made an ugly cry whilst you walked down the isle. Argh man!"

The star and former Miss SA haters took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of the trolls' views below:

morarajoy said:

"Musa we're tired of this love now, its too much."

kagisokgcute wrote:

"@morarajoy hey wena they'll say we're jealous."

ma_ongo commented:

"@morarajoy it's too much love nhe."

morarajoy replied:

"@ma_ongo He can stop now, its like he still cant believe he married a former Ms SA."

Some social media users took to Musa's comment section to defend him from the trolls who are jealous of his love for his wife.

clarychivasa1995 wrote:

"I love how you love your wife so unapologetically. It’s inspiring. More grace to you."

_snethemba added:

"Blessings on your Matrimony dzaddy Mthombeni and mam’ Dr."

Slikour and Melissa Metane celebrate 4 years of married life

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi rapper Slikour took to social media to celebrate his fourth wedding anniversary on 14 October. The star got hitched to his boo Melissa four years ago.

The Skwatta Kamp member penned a sweet message in celebration of the anniversary. He thanked Melissa for being part of his family's life.

Taking to Instagram, Slikour, real name Siya Metane, posted a cute throwback snap of himself with his wife busting a move during their wedding day. He captioned the pic:

"Thanks mama for being in my and our lives. Some things are bigger than our intelligence. Some things are divine in their intervention."

Source: Briefly.co.za