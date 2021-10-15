So Sweet: Slikour and His Wife Melissa Celebrate 4 Years of Married Life

Slikour and his wife Melissa have been married for four years now and the rapper took to social media to celebrate their anniversary.

The popular Skwatta Kamp member posted a cute snap of himself and his boo dancing during their wedding

The star's industry peers and his followers took to his comment section to wish the lovely couple a happy anniversary

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi rapper Slikour took to social media to celebrate his fourth wedding anniversary on 14 October. The star got hitched to his boo Melissa four years ago.

Slikour and Melissa have been married for four years. Image: @siyametane

Source: Instagram

The Skwatta Kamp member penned a sweet message in celebration of the anniversary. He thanked Melissa for being part of his family's life.

Taking to Instagram, Slikour, real name Siya Metane, posted a cute throwback snap of himself with his wife busting a move during their wedding day. TshisaLIVE reports that he captioned the pic:

"Thanks mama for being in my and our lives. Some things are bigger than our intelligence. Some things are divine in their intervention."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The star's followers and industry peeps took to his comment section to congratulate him and wish them all the best for the future. Take a look at some of their comments below:

lucindalu2509 said:

"Happy Anniversary to the Metanes #powercouple."

gerard.blaauw15 wrote:

"Happy anniversary you two lovebirds! A day to remember! A life to remember!! Fall in love everyday!!"

bigstar_live commented:

"Real goals. Happy anniversary King."

reginald_tshabalala said:

"Happy anniversary Siya, wishing you and wifey endless happiness, joy and success in this beautiful journey."

its_roxxy_m added:

"Anniversaries are special days. They must be celebrated with cheer. So happy anniversary uncle mkhulu and your amazing wife. Big love from Roxxy_M."

Kudzai Mushonga pens special message on Khanyi Mbau's birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kudzai Mushonga has taken to social media to share a sweet message he penned on Khanyi Mbau's birthday. He posted a cute loved-up snap of the two of them along with the sweet post.

The South African media personality is celebrating her 36th birthday this Friday, 15 October. Her boo took to Instagram to ask the whole world to help him with his queen a fabulous day.

The businessman thanked Khanyi Mbau for being the pillar of his strength and for never letting him down. Kudzai said his "wife" is the bigger person in their relationship.

"You are one person who can sacrifice anything just to see me happy, you are my world, my strength and my peace of mind."

Source: Briefly.co.za