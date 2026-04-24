On Thursday, 23 April 2026, DJ Chymamusique announced that his songs had been removed from streaming platforms without his permission

Chymamusique suggested the takedown was an abuse of power and an act of sabotage

Some fans sympathised and believed he was being targeted, while others offered advice and possible explanations or solutions

Chymamusique fumed after his work disappeared online. Image: chymamusique

Source: Instagram

Award-winning South African producer and DJ Chymamusique has suffered another major setback months after an accident that claimed his collaborator and friend, DJ Poizen.

The musician, born Collen Mmottla, who has been updating his fans on his recovery after the near-death experience, shared that he lost another source of income.

Taking to his X (Twitter) account on Thursday, 23 April 2026, a frustrated DJ Chymamusique shared that all his music had been removed from streaming services without his permission.

In his post, the producer suggested that the removal of his music was sabotage. Part of the post read:

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“I’m experiencing abuse of power. How can my 16 years of hard work be taken off the music platforms, ke lenyatšo blind, just because I’m not signed under any major label, then my work gets erased like I’m some kid from Mashibiring with no backup or knowledge 😑. “

The DJ, who previously sold some of his belongings to cover medical expenses, apologised to his fans and vowed to do everything in his power to get his music back on digital streaming platforms.

“Sorry to everyone who streams & buys my music, I’m gonna do all I can to reinstate my work,” Chymamusique said.

See the post below:

Reacting to Chymamusique’s update on Friday, 24 April, controversial music executive Nota Baloyi asked whether the DJ had paid his distributor fees. The post was captioned:

“Did you pay your Distrokid? Re-read the terms & conditions!”

SA reacts after Chymamusique's music vanishes

In the comments beneath Chymamusique’s post, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. Several netizens sympathised with the producer, while others offered possible solutions.

Here are some of the comments:

@TshegoMTsg alleged:

“Bro, I noticed this happened immediately after the announcement of the radio gig, if I'm not mistaken. They can try to bring a good man down, but they'll never win. Back to 3 am prayers 🙏🏻”

@QueenOfPitori said:

“This is so wild, you don’t deserve this, I’m so sorry for your experience 💔”

@JantjieRams asked:

“I bet it's only songs you collaborated with the artists they sighed. Not your tracks ‘Alone.’ If that's the case, did they sign any contract with you before making those tracks, and what does the spreadsheet/distribution say?”

@Nonhlan23097084 advised:

“Sit down with DJ Black Coffee. He has always stood up for his rights when it comes to his music. I remember a time when the YFM CEO thought he could bully him, and Black Coffee took an unpopular stance. Look at him now being THE big boss.”

Mzansi reacted after Chymamusique's songs disappeared online. Image: chymamusique

Source: Instagram

Chymamusique lands major gig months after accident

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Chymamusique shared a major update four months after the car accident that claimed his friend.

The DJ revealed that he landed a radio residency on Radio 2000 and will be live every Friday in May at 0830 pm.

Source: Briefly News