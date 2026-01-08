Four months after surviving a fatal car accident, South African musician Chymamusique has provided a public update on his ongoing recovery process

The producer shared a detailed X-ray image showing the severity of his injuries, accompanied by a statement expressing gratitude for his survival

The update drew a polarised response online, with many followers offering messages of support while a segment of the community criticised the musician for oversharing sensitive medical details

Chymamusique's recovery has not been easy. However, the producer is showing fans that through prayer, patience and consistency, even the most daunting physical and emotional hurdles can be overcome, one milestone at a time.

Four months after his near-death experience in a traumatic car accident on 30 August 2025, the DJ has been slowly recovering and giving his followers updates on his healing journey.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) page on 7 January 2026, the musician shared a picture of an X-ray, showing the work done by his surgeons to repair his broken skull. Wires and steel can be seen in the scan, illustrating the sheer intensity of the life-saving procedures he underwent.

In his caption, Chyma highlighted the progress made since the traumatic car crash that claimed five lives, including that of DJ Poizen. Chymamusique also expressed his deep-seated gratitude for life.

"Progress report. Grateful for life."

The post forms part of a string of health updates from the award-winning musician as he documents his recovery in real time. It serves not only as a personal archive of his resilience but as a source of hope for others navigating their own difficult paths.

In a separate post, Chyma emphasised that by documenting his recovery journey on social media, he hopes to restore a sense of hope in the hearts of those facing similar challenges.

"I share my story and progress because I know someone needs it. It’s meant to spark hope into someone’s life; we can’t give up now."

The trauma from the accident has also sparked a spiritual awakening for the producer, who now frequently punctuates his updates with messages of prayer and gratitude for the second chance he has been granted.

Still, these efforts were met with polarised responses online, with many fans marvelling at the progress he has made, while others accused him of fishing for sympathy. Nevertheless, the producer remains undeterred, viewing his posts as a necessary testament to his survival rather than a plea for attention.

See Chymamusique's X-ray photo below.

Social media reacts to Chymamusique's health update

For many followers, the X-ray provided a sobering realisation of the accident's true scale, shifting the conversation from general concern to profound disbelief at the extent of Chyma's trauma.

Ashanti46034923 said:

"We can only thank God. Get well soon, brothers."

portablekeys wrote:

"That accident did more damage than I thought, moes."

AkazaUpper_3 was stunned:

"Drs are superheroes, man, you can't tell me otherwise."

RefilweSeboko reacted:

"Yoh, brother, you were really hurt."

Sibuzakes was shocked:

"Tjo, bro, it was really dad. Internal scars for life, speed recovery."

tebogmooka responded:

"Wow, bro, you really were protected during the accident."

In contrast, a more cynical segment of the audience emerged in the comments, suggesting that the musician’s frequent and detailed documentation was a calculated effort to build a paper trail for a future Road Accident Fund (RAF) claim.

As Chymamusique continues to navigate the complexities of post-trauma healing, his social media feed remains an unfiltered window into a survivor's life. Whether these updates are for himself, his legal team, or his fans, one thing is certain: the road to full health is far from over.

