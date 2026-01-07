Former Skeem Saam star Cornet Mamabolo has reached a massive milestone in his mission to give back, revealing that he has successfully established a college in his home village

The actor-turned-entrepreneur took to social media to share the inspiring update, sparking a wave of admiration and applause from both his industry colleagues and his dedicated followers

This breakthrough comes on the heels of another major achievement, following Mamabolo's recent transition into the hospitality industry as the owner of a luxury nature resort

Cornet Mamabolo built a college in his home village. Image: cornetmamabolo

Source: Instagram

While many know him as the former face of Skeem Saam’s Tbose Maputla, Cornet Mamabolo is proving that his most important role isn’t on a script, but in the heart of the village that raised him.

From dominating the small screen to conquering the business world, the actor-turned-entrepreneur has reached a new pinnacle of success by transforming his personal wealth into a permanent educational legacy for his village and neighbouring communities.

Taking to his Instagram page on 31 December 2025, Mamabolo ended the year on a high note with an inspiring update that he had successfully built a college for artisans in his village.

Shandalea College, presumably located in Maripathekong village in GaMolepo, Limpopo, is an accredited centre for testing and training.

Speaking on the incredible milestone, Mamabolo said it was his "greatest fulfilment of the year" to be able to invest in the younger generation.

"Grateful forever. God has been great. It’s always fulfilling to establish projects that make someone else's life better. This one right here is a gift to myself as a young boy, as I tap out within the youth bracket."

His post was enhanced by pictures of the college, which featured student artisans and instructors, as well as the various work stations within the institution.

Former ‘Skeem Saam’ Actor, Cornet Mamabolo, established the Shadalea College, an artisan institute in Limpopo. Image: cornetmamabolo

Source: Instagram

The college launch marks the latest chapter in Mamabolo's impressive business streak, coming just months after he officially opened the doors to his own private nature retreat, Mabodibane Resort.

The announcement not only inspired fans but also offered a tangible sense of hope for the future of young people in South Africa. It also solidified Mamabolo's reputation as a visionary leader who views business success and community upliftment as two sides of the same coin.

See the pictures of Cornet Mamabolo's college below.

South Africa celebrates Cornet Mamabolo's milestone

The online community erupted in cheers and praise at the actor/ businessman's strides. Read some of their comments below.

Actress Innocent Sadiki wrote:

"Brilliant! Well done."

manyakum said:

"Super proud of you. This is a big deal."

lebo_nat praised Cornet Mamabolo:

"Well done to you. We see your good work contributing to the development of your village. Well, well done."

pasie_the_goatess admired the actor:

"From building a library to building Modibane Resort to now building a college. As someone whose grandmother was born and raised in Ga-Molepo Maripathekong, I’m proud of you. You have uplifted our village in so many ways. I pray God blesses you more."

