Skeem Saam’s Cornet Mamabolo’s time on the show is over, meaning his character Thabo Maputla is no longer

Taking to social media to explain himself, Cornet got emotional and thanked everyone who has made his time on the show unforgettable

Friends, fans and fellow celebs wished Cornet well, showing him mad love and support on his new venture

Skeem Saam viewers bid farewell to yet another character! Cornet Mamabolo who plays Thabo Maputla is taking some time away from acting to focus on his business.

'Skeem Saam' viewers have been left confused after one of its original cast members, Cornet Mamabolo who plays Thabo Maputla said his goodbyes. Image: @cornetmamabolo

Taking to social media to make the announcement, Cornet explained how he felt it was time to put all his energy into his business, however, this is just temporary, he’ll never stop acting.

An emotional Cornet thanked his fans for helping him become the man he is today, reported ZAlebs. Ugh, he is such a sweetheart!

“This is my official break from your screens as Tbose Maputla … thanks for all the support you have shown me over the years, I mean I literally matured to be the man I’m today before your eyes.”

Cornet posted:

Seeing Cornet’s post, fans and fellow celebs took to the comment section to thank Cornet for his time and to wish him well on his new venture.

@nicksoulworld commented:

“@cornetmamabolo “ NiyadeLela Nina banana base Limpopo “ Sakhile . , may bless you bro - you’re a light that shines brighter & brighter . To more joy, growth & success. ”

@mogaupm wished Cornet well:

“There will never be another like you❤️ and ours is forever”

@ericmacheru spread the love:

“@cornetmamabolo bless you my brother what a journey❤️”

@mpho__28 got emotional:

“Did I not cry while watching this scene ”

Skeem Saam's Vusi Leremi, aka Clement, Applauded for His Acting Skills

Talented young actor Vusi Leremi has been applauded for his acting skills. The star portrays the character of Clement in Skeem Saam.

The viewers of the show took to social media to share their thoughts on the popular SABC 1 telenovela's current storyline and how Vusi is slaying his role.

Clement is head over heels in love with Kwaito's former colleague, Tlotliso. Kwaito is his uncle in the soapie. Clement fell in love with Tlotliso when he came to his family's home to check up on Kwaito. They are now dating, according to ZAlebs.

