Gigi Lamayne is tired of dating, sis has one shot left in her relationship barrel and is praying it’s a bullseye

Taking to social media, Gigi made it known that she has a potential man and she is hoping it works out this time, for good

Seeing the post, Mzansi men threw themselves at Gigi, begging her to just give them a chance to show her, lol

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The beautiful Gigi Lamayne is trying her luck at love just one last time: if this is a flop, sis is accepting the single life, for life.

Rapper and songwriter Gigi Lamayne has been open with her followers about her highs and lows when it comes to all things mjolo. Image: @gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to reveal that there is a man in her life, Gigi made it known that she is praying it works out as she’s only got one shot left in her, reported SAHipHopMag.

Ah, Sisi, sorry! Let’s hope he is a goodie.

Gigi posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“You see I’m trusting this last guy. After this hayi mojolo has failed me. I don’t have the strength fara gawt!”

Seeing Gigi’s post, many men were left puzzling as to why she won’t give them the chance to show her what she deserves, lol. Sis clearly has options!

Take a look at some of the saucy comments:

@Daizel31286929 cannot bear the thought of Gigi struggling:

“Imagine my crush is suffering from mjoli.”

@SamKhumalo_ made a joke:

“Hawu ye Gigi so you moved on from me vele ☹️”

@KaraboMadia offered himself up:

“I wish you could meet me. I’m a Rich and Spiritual Dope.”

@Marvish_1021 is here for the taking:

@djthamzasa wants a shot:

Gigi Lamayne reveals what she looks for in a partner: “I like my men spiritual”

Gigi Lamayne has hinted at the possibility of being in a relationship with an unnamed individual. While the rapper had followers guessing whether or not she could be in a relationship, Gigi made her post a tad bit more interesting, specifying the kind of man she would love to commit herself to, reported Briefly News.

The Slaap Tiger hitmaker took to Twitter to share that she is putting her faith in the person she is currently seeing and if that doesn't work out, then she gives up on her quest for love.

Just when followers thought the rapper was about to confirm that she is finally in a relationship, she tweeted the biggest thing she looks for in a romantic partner.

Source: Briefly.co.za