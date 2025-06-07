South Africans could not contain their joy after seeing Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s feud unfold on X

The pair dropped files on each other after their bromance came to an end shortly after Musk trended for having a black eye

The world is currently having a ball while watching the billionaires let out their rage on social media

Elon Musk became the best of friends during the election that Donald Trump won earlier this year.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's online feud amused SA. Image: @Kayla Bartkowski

Source: Getty Images

The duo recently tried to turn South Africa upside down after claiming there was White genocide in the country.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump beef online

The American President and billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, entertained the world earlier this week when their bromance came to an end. They took their nasty beef on social media, where they aired out their dirty laundry.

X, formerly known as Twitter, was the go-to place to watch the friendship breakup unfold in real-time. Musk gagged many people when he revealed that Trump was the reason why financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s files would not be made public:

“@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Musk’s accusations have inspired Democrats to dig up the files. The billionaires’ feud started over politics:

Musk bashed Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ calling it a disgusting abomination and encouraged people to take action against it. Trump explained that the beef was prompted by Musk being upset over the removal of electric vehicle subsidies—a provision that made Tesla vehicles more affordable.

South Africans rejoiced about the billionaires’ fallout, especially after they ambushed Cyril Ramaphosa over a fake White genocide in the country. A South African TikTokker, Zethu Gqola, chuckled:

“What a messy breakup."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amused by Trump and Musk’s online beef

Social media users were excited by the drama that unfolded online and said:

Mzansi enjoyed Trump and Musk's heated online beef. Image: @Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

@M B O K O D O had a conspiracy:

“Cyril went there now, this? Limpopo, what are y'all doing?”

@neothako812 commented:

“This proves how Starlink shouldn’t come to SA. This one will turn off the internet when we don’t laugh at his jokes.”

@Opolla_Manyifolo🇿🇦recycled a Donald Trump line:

“Terrible things are happening in America.”

@Liv said:

“The Real Housewives of the White House.”

@Hardlife Moyo commented:

"Musk was like, ‘Never bite the finger that fingers you’ or something like that.”

@Lightwins realised:

“Epstein files? Now I believe that they are not fake fighting.”

@malungi144 commented:

“I think this is a publicity stunt, they are definitely cooking something, these two. They want us to be distracted.”

@Jay commented:

“I've never enjoyed a fight like this. I'm starting to think maybe Ramaphosa went to sprinkle some Limpopo dust to confuse the enemy's camp. It's the only thing that makes his visit sensible.”

3 More Trump and Musk-related stories by Briefly News

Elon Musk wowed the world when he showed up with a bruised face to his Oval Office farewell in the presence of Donald Trump.

A young South African man explained to his followers why Mzansi should boycott Elon Musk’s Starlink.

A woman on TikTok made South Africans aware of America’s political climate and how Elon Musk might be kicked out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News