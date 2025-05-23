A young South African man explained to his followers why Mzansi should boycott Elon Musk’s Starlink

Some people suggested that the whole mess created by the American government against South Africa was because the country refused Musk’s invention

Social media users were concerned about the future of the country if Starlink were accepted in South Africa

The South African youth were not impressed by Elon Musk’s Starlink and shared their reasons why.

Recently, a young man explained why the project would be a disadvantage to the country and its citizens.

SA boycotts Elon Musk’s Starlink

Starlink is one of Elon Musk’s inventions. The project is a satellite internet constellation to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband internet around the world. The system is designed for rural and geographically isolated areas where internet connectivity is limited, and is currently operating in 125 countries with five million users around the world.

When Elon Musk proposed a deal to bring Starlink to South Africa, the government turned it down after Donald Trump and Musk ramped up public rhetoric against policies such as BEE laws. A young South African man who goes by the TikTok handle @voiceofafrica, shared why the system would be a disadvantage to the country:

“If Starlink is allowed into the country without proper regulation, it will destroy local internet providers. Once Starlink becomes the only ISP in South Africa, we’ll be in serious trouble. Imagine one American company controlling internet access across our entire country.”

The youngster argued that taking a deal with America would be tricky, as one misunderstanding would result in the switching off of South Africa’s internet access:

“If you don’t believe me, look at what happened to Ukraine. They have Starlink, and when negotiations were over, critical mineral resources were not favouring the Americans. One of the threats that the USA brought to the table was to shut down Ukraine’s internet access.”

The young man compared Starlink to Eskom’s unreliability, but this time it would be based on Elon Musk’s mood:

“Why would any responsible government hand over the nation’s internet access to a foreign private company? No country which is serious about its future would ever do something like that. BEE compliance is just an excuse. The real reason we don’t want Starlink here is because we actually want to remain a sovereign country.”

The chap captioned his now-viral post:

“We don’t want Starlink in South Africa.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA boycotts Elon Musk’s Starlink on TikTok

Social media users discussed a way forward to ensure that Musk’s invention stays out of South Africa:

@Trudy_S highlighted:

“There will be an internet blackout every time Elon Musk throws a tantrum.”

@Mthembu commented:

“We don’t want that thing; it would be bad for the country.”

@Nadine pointed out:

“Elon wants control of South Africa.”

@Lifereset with Boni said:

“I was shocked to see Starlink in Swaziland.”

@Pule Soul-Mo Mosito shared:

“We really need to stand up to this, we don't want it!”

@mrvee272 explained:

“Starlink its purpose is to spy on SA. Remember, SA is part of BRICS, and BRICS are a threat to American currency, so they need Starlink to spy on SA.”

@Lucky-star💫 highlighted:

“What’s worse is that Elon doesn’t even like South Africa.”

@nkosana_gos wrote:

“Imagine Starlink on top of Google, Meta and Twitter. All of our data would be completely held in America.”

@mfundos said:

“Let's boycott it.”

