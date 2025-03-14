Elon Musk has been leading a number of conversations and making controversial statements online

Some Americans have mentioned their unliking of the foreign billionaire and wondered about his position in US politics

Social media users were floored by one lady’s reaction to being told that Musk is actually from Mzansi

South Africans have tried claiming Elon Musk online as one of their own, but the billionaire blue-ticked them.

An American lady was stunned after learning about Elon Musk's background. Image: @Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

After being left on read on a public platform, Mzansi citizens chose to distance themselves from the businessman.

SA floored by US lady’s reaction to Elon Musk’s home country

Elon Musk has been a hot topic since US President Donald Trump came to power earlier this year. The dynamic duo have made controversial claims against the black-led South African government and extended an invite to Mzansi Afrikaners to their country.

After Musk ignored South Africans who tried to claim him a few years ago on Twitter, the country’s citizens no longer associated themselves with him, especially after he threatened to ruin the rainbow nation after the government rejected his Starlink proposal.

People from the US have also shared their concerns about the chap and wanted him out of the White House and their country. They questioned his position in American politics since he seemed to be glued to Donald Trump and acted more like a president than him at times.

One American lady expressed how much she disliked the billionaire during a random street interview that went viral on TikTok.

The US woman replied after being asked:

“If Elon Musk were right here, what would you tell him?”

The fed-up American woman yelled:

“Go back where you came from.”

The lady was not aware that the billionaire was from South Africa and kept things moving after learning that. Her reaction was caught on camera and made many people laugh.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet floored by US lady reacting to learning about Elon Musk

Social media users were dusted by the woman’s actions and comments:

An American lady swiftly shifted after she learned where Elon Musk came from. Image: @Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

@Christopher303 explained Musk’s situation:

“Elon isn't South African, the family moved to SA.”

@user2947569178040 prote justified the woman’s reaction:

“I would be scared too. There is amaphara in South Africa.”

@M.A.V.E.S.T.A.R™🏅 🇿🇦 wrote in the comments:

“We as South Africans don't recognise Elon Musk, he's not ours.”

@FeloMakola announced in the comments:

“She knows not to mess with us.”

@Mpiloe 🇿🇦 exclaimed to people thinking the billionaire is South African:

“No! He’s your problem now! Finders keepers!”

3 More stories by Briefly News

South Africans were not pleased by Americans calling for the deportation of billionaire Elon Musk during a march.

Briefly News shared how much money billionaire Elon Musk makes a minute by breaking down his beefy multiple income streams.

Elon Musk blames his race for his Starlink rejection in South Africa in a now-viral Twitter post. Mzansi was not having it and dragged him on social media.

Source: Briefly News