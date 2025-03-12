How much does Elon Musk make a minute? A breakdown of his income streams

As the world's wealthiest person and head of the American Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), how much does Elon Musk make a minute? Talking about his wealth, he said:

It's important to understand; what is this wealth? It's not like I have some massive cash balances. My cash balances are very, very low. At least until I sold stock.

Key takeaways

Musk earns over $60,000 per minute .

. Forbes states he is worth $347.7 billion as of 4 March 2025.

as of 4 March 2025. He is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX .

and . Musk supported Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign by forming the America PAC and donating $270 million to the team.

Profile summary

Full name Elon Reeve Musk Gender Male Date of birth 28 June 1971 Age 53 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Pretoria, Transvaal, South Africa Nationality South African, Canadian, American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height 6 feet 2 inches (187 cm) Weight 82 kilograms Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Moss Green Parents Maye and Errol Musk Siblings 2 Marital status Divorced Ex-spouses Justine Wilson (2000-2008) and Talulah Riley (2010-12; 2013-16) Children 14 School Pretoria Boys High School University/college Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Stanford University Profession Product architect, investor, entrepreneur, engineer Net worth $351 billion-$347.7 billion Social media X

How much does Elon Musk make a minute?

Elon Musk's income in one minute is not certain, as it fluctuates with his companies' values. Coin Codex published that as of January 2025, he earns $66,749 per minute because of his $428 billion fortune.

In February 2024, he reportedly earned $6.887 per minute from his 20.5 per cent stake in Tesla, accumulating to $3.62 billion. In an interview with Times Magazine in 2021, he was told he is seen as the world's wealthiest person and he responded:

Well, I think there’s like some, you know, sovereigns. I think [Russia’s] President Putin is significantly richer than me. I can’t invade countries and stuff. There is some old quote that says you are not really rich until you can afford a legion.

How much does Elon Musk make a second?

As of January 2025, Elon Musk's money per second is $1,112. This is not certain.

How much does Elon Musk get paid an hour?

He earns approximately $4 million per hour. This figure is real when considering 24 hours of work time.

How much does Elon Musk make a day?

Elon Musk's daily income from Tesla and his other companies is allegedly more than $96.1 million daily and over $69 million weekly.

How much does Elon Musk earn yearly?

Per The Times of India, Elon Musk's yearly income from Tesla is $23.5 billion. This is earned from stocks sold because Tesla does not pay himself a salary.

How did Elon Musk make his money?

Elon Musk's wealth is primarily tied to equity and stakes in different companies. Here is a breakdown of his biggest assets and how he started his career in tech:

Zip2

Musk co-founded Zip2 with his brother in 1995 and sold it in cash and stock to Compaq for $341 million in 1999. He earned $22 million from the sale of Zip2 at 27.

PayPal

He also co-founded PayPal and owned 11.7% of the company when it was sold to eBay for $1.5 billion in 2002. He made $165 million from the sale.

Tesla

Musk owns 13% of Tesla. As of March 2025, Forbes says it is worth $272.04 million, making it his most valuable asset. In an interview that Tesla Owners Silicon Valley published on 17 June 2017, he said he thought of taking half of his money from PayPal and wasting it on Tesla and SpaceX. In his words:

The companies were like children to me, so I gave the companies all the money I had and then I would have no money at all if Tesla and SpaceX had not survived. I would have owed a lot of money and been personally bankrupt if Tesla and SpaceX had not survived.

Tesla's market capitalisation, as Companies Market Cap shared, peaked at over $875.02 billion in March 2025. Musk earned $3.62 billion from Tesla in 2022, based on his 20.5% stake in the company. The company also acquired SolarCity in 2016.

Elon Musk's compensation package from Tesla has surged from $56 billion to over $101 billion, but a Delaware judge refused the payment as per Al-Jazeera. Tesla's stock price jumped more than 40% after Donald Trump won the US presidential election in November 2024, driving up the value of Musk's package.

SpaceX

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002, and as of December 2024, it was valued at $350 billion, per Business Insider. He owns roughly 75% of SpaceX's equity, with his stake valued at approximately $136 billion. It secured a $1.6 billion contract from NASA to deliver supplies to the International Space Station.

xAI

Musk's latest venture, xAI, aims to develop AI models. xAI's valuation has surged to $50 billion. Musk founded the company in 2023 and owns an estimated 54% stake.

X Corp (formerly Twitter)

He acquired Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 and owns 79%. X Corp's valuation has declined since the acquisition to 80% less, as per CNN.

Neuralink

Musk founded Neuralink in 2016. Its value is approximately $8 billion.

The Boring Company

The Boring Company was established in 2017. It was valued at over $7 billion as of October 2023.

As The Washington Post published, he has received at least $38 billion in government contracts, loans, subsidies, and tax credits, boosting his wealth.

How much does Elon Musk have?

Elon Musk's net worth is estimated at $347.7 billion, as Forbes reported on 4 March 2025. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index report says he is worth $336 billion as of 5 March 2025. He had over $400 billion at the beginning of the year but experienced a decline.

He became the richest person in the world in January 2021, surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Musk's net worth also experienced a significant decline in 2022, losing about $200 billion due to declining stock values in Tesla. Guinness World Records recognised this loss in January 2023.

How much does Elon Musk make a minute? This depends on how his companies are thriving. Most of his wealth goes to charity and his Elon Musk Foundation. He owns a few houses and cars like a McLaren F1, a Tesla Roadster and a Lotus Esprit.

