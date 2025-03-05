Burna Boy's net worth in 2025: A glimpse into his lavish lifestyle

Burna Boy’s net worth has cemented his status as one of Nigeria’s wealthiest musicians. In a 2024 interview, reflecting on his meteoric rise from Port Harcourt to global stardom, he declared:

I’m now richer than the people I looked up to.

Key takeaways

Burna Boy’s portfolio includes a multi-million-dollar Lagos mansion and luxury cars (Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini).

and luxury cars (Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini). With over 11.9 billion career streams, he ranks among Africa’s most-streamed artists .

career streams, he ranks among . Deals with Pepsi, Spotify, and others earn him $5-$7 million annually.

Profile summary

Full name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu Nickname Burna Boy, Odogwu, ODG, African Giant Gender Male Date of birth 2 July 1991 Age 33 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height 6'0" (183 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Samuel and Bose Ogulu Siblings Nissi Marital status Single Girlfriend Chloe Bailey Ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don Education University of Sussex (dropped out) Profession Musician, singer, songwriter Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Burna Boy’s net worth in 2025

As of 2025, Burna Boy’s net worth is estimated to be over $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, but HotNewHipHop claims he is worth $30 million. Burna Boy reminisced on his musical journey in an Instagram story and wrote:

Imagine growing up and only politicians and oil men were the ones really getting REAL money followed by the G boys. Music was not even in the conversation when money was the topic. Now, an ugly black musician from Port Harcourt got more money than 90% of the people he looked up to as moneymakers.

Burna Boy's sources of income

The Grammy Awards winner earns from multiple streams. His album sales, concert tours, lucrative businesses, and endorsement deals contribute to his financial prowess.

Music sales and streaming

Burna Boy’s song streams have placed him on a musical pedestal globally. The Guardian Nigeria News reported that he is the first African musician to have two albums surpassing one billion streams on Spotify.

Global tours and concerts

Burna Boy is one of the most successful touring artists. According to Touring Data:

[Burna Boy] earns the most successful tour by an African artist in Canada's history, with $5.7 million from 69,219 tickets sold in six shows as part of the "I Told Them... Tour.

VIP tickets are priced at $500, and he almost always has sold-out shows.

Endorsements and partnerships

The artist has become brands’ favourite thanks to his authenticity. He partners with popular companies locally and internationally such as Star Lager, Chipper Cash, Oraimo, Hugo Boss, BoohooMAN, Burberry, and Nigerian telecom giant Glo.

How much does Burna Boy make in a year?

Burna Boy’s annual revenue fluctuates and is dependent on projects and endorsements. Naira Metrics said he reportedly made about $12.3 million from concerts within two years.

As y1079fm posted, music manager and promoter Jude Okoye was once quoted during an interview session:

Anybody making any ridiculous money is Burna Boy. What I’m explaining to you is that Burna Boy made at least $80-100 million in the last four years alone. Don’t listen to what anybody tells you, Burna Boy is the richest, I’m telling you.

How much did Pepsi pay Burna Boy?

Details of how much Pepsi paid Burna Boy for his UEFA Champions League concert are unknown. Industry experts have estimated it to be between $2 million and $5 million.

Exploring Burna Boy’s house

Burna Boy’s home in Lagos reflects his success and affluent lifestyle. Architectural Digest described it as a “stunning home” combining modern design with orthodox African components.

The celebrity's mansion features a home studio, gym, large garage, swimming pool, and spacious living areas for relaxation and entertainment.

Sneak peek into Burna Boy’s cars

The artist's love for fast and expensive cars is well known. He reportedly has two Rolls-Royces, two Lamborghinis, and two Maybachs.

Does Burna Boy have a private jet?

No legitimate source proves that Burna Boy owns a private jet. It is confirmed that he often charters private jets for shows. Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido, however, owns a private jet. The Guardian Nigeria News said he bought it for $78 million.

Is Burna Boy from a wealthy family?

The artist was reportedly born into a middle-class family by Nigerian standards. His grass-to-grace story has often been linked to his talent and hard work.

Ebunoluwa's parents are well-educated and musically exposed. His grandfather, Benson Idonije, was a well-known music critic who managed the legendary Fela Kuti.

Frequently asked questions

Who is the richest between Don Jazzy and Burna Boy? Burna Boy is reportedly richer than Don Jazzy. Celebrity Net Worth reported that Don Jazzy is worth $10 million.

Burna Boy is reportedly richer than Don Jazzy. Celebrity Net Worth reported that Don Jazzy is worth $10 million. Did Burna Boy attend university? The rich African musician allegedly dropped out of the University of Sussex and Oxford Brookes University in 2009 and 2010 respectively.

The rich African musician allegedly dropped out of the University of Sussex and Oxford Brookes University in 2009 and 2010 respectively. Where is Burna Boy’s mansion located? The artist has property in Lagos, Nigeria.

Burna Boy’s net worth proves that talent, hard work, and improved personal brands are necessary for success. His Lagos mansion and impressive cars reflect his luxurious lifestyle.

