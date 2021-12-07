Davido's net worth, age, full name, children, latest songs, parents, profiles

Nigerian musicians are making Africa proud in recent years with their scintillating lyrics and mesmerizing Afro beats, which the whole world cannot seem to get enough of. They make nice songs and substantial financial statements from their record sales and streams. Davido's net worth is all you need to look at to agree that African musicians are not doing badly for themselves.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Davido poses with a bottle of Martell, one of his numerous endorsed brands. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's net worth comes from his endeavours in the music industry. The American-born Nigerian chose to sing his way up the financial ladder and is making a great money statement while at it. The Afrobeat and Dami Duro crooner has been in the game for about 10 years, even though he is still in his late twenties.

Davido's profile summary

Birth name: David Adedeji Adeleke

David Adedeji Adeleke Nicknames : Davido, OBO, Baddest, 30BG, and Baba Imade

: Davido, OBO, Baddest, 30BG, and Baba Imade Date of birth : 21st of November, 1992

: 21st of November, 1992 Age : 29 years old (as of 2021)

: 29 years old (as of 2021) Profession : songwriter, musician, record producer

: songwriter, musician, record producer Famous for : His exploits in the Nigerian music industry

: His exploits in the Nigerian music industry Birthplace : Atalanta, Georgia, United States

: Atalanta, Georgia, United States Hometown : Ede, Osun State, Nigeria

: Ede, Osun State, Nigeria Nationality : American-Nigerian

: American-Nigerian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Current residence: Nigeria and the United States

Nigeria and the United States Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : African

: African Height : 5 feet and 6 inches

: 5 feet and 6 inches Weight : 70 kg

: 70 kg Body build: Fit

Fit Eye colour : brown

: brown Hair colour: dark

dark Parents : Veronica and Adedeji Tajudeen Adeleke

: Veronica and Adedeji Tajudeen Adeleke Siblings : Adewale (stepbrother), Sharon Adeleke-Ademefun and Ashley Coco Adeleke-Adaji

: Adewale (stepbrother), Sharon Adeleke-Ademefun and Ashley Coco Adeleke-Adaji Marital status: Not married

Not married Previous dating: Amanda, Sophia Momodu, Chioma Avril Rowland, Larissa Yasmin Lorenco, and Ayotomide Labinjo

Amanda, Sophia Momodu, Chioma Avril Rowland, Larissa Yasmin Lorenco, and Ayotomide Labinjo Spouse : None

: None Children : Aurora Imade, Hayley Veronica, Ifeanyi, and Mitchell Anu Adeleke (rumoured)

: Aurora Imade, Hayley Veronica, Ifeanyi, and Mitchell Anu Adeleke (rumoured) Education : British International School, Lagos Nigeria; Oakwood University, Alabama, and Babcock University, Nigeria

: British International School, Lagos Nigeria; Oakwood University, Alabama, and Babcock University, Nigeria Degree : He dropped out of his Business Administration degree at Oakwood University to chase a music degree at Babcock University, Nigeria

: He dropped out of his Business Administration degree at Oakwood University to chase a music degree at Babcock University, Nigeria Instagram account: @davido

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Who is Davido?

Davido's full name is David Adedeji Adeleke, and he was born on the 21st of November, 1992, in Atlanta, Georgia, US, to two Nigerian parents, Veronica and Adedeji Adeleke. Davido's age is currently 29 years.

Davido's parents are wealthy business-oriented people. His father, Adedeji Snr., owns an energy company, among other investments, while his mother Veronica (deceased), ran a musical band apart from being a lecturer. Davido's siblings are three. The eldest is a stepbrother named Adewale, and he has two older sisters, Sharon and Ashley.

Davido and daughter Hailey on her birthday. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

The Assurance singer started his schooling at the British International School in Nigeria before moving to Oakwood University in the United States for tertiary education. However, he dropped out after some years to face his music career squarely.

Davido's career

The musician's love for music must have been from his music-loving late mother, Veronica. Although he was still an undergraduate, he started putting in some effort in the studio. In 2011, he released a single track titled Back When and featured Nigerian rapper Naeto C.

His first album Omo Baba Olowo, which roughly translates into "Child of a wealthy man" in English, was recorded between 2011 and 2012. The album had songs like Dami Duro, Ekuro, All of You, and Overseas.

He has released several award-winning albums and EPs since then, and some of them include:

Son of Mercy

The Baddest

A Good Time

A Better Time

Davido's new song

Davido has been featuring in other artists' songs since he dropped his A Better Time album. However, one of his most prominent features has been the remix of South African musician, Focaliatic single, titled Ke Star.

Davido's latest song features the South African artist in the single titled Champion Sound. As expected, the song is already doing numbers on various streaming platforms.

Personal life

The music star is not married yet, but his position as one of the most chased-after bachelors is undisputed. Davido's baby mamas exploits are proof of this claim. Although unmarried, the music star has at least three children from three different women. Davido's children are;

Aurora Imade, whose mother is Sophia Momodu Hayley Veronica Adeleke, whose mother is Amanda 2017 Ifeanyi Adeleke, whose mother is Chioma Avril Rowland

Rumours have it that the Blow My Mind singer has some mind-blowing paternal secrets. According to sources, he has another child, Mitchell, from another woman known as Ayotomide Labinjo. However, the singer denied these claims, and the result returned negative when a paternity test was conducted at both parties' insistence.

Davido on a private jet. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

However, the lady is adamant and has accused Davido of bribing the doctor. The whole issue is in the past, although these sources claimed that it was after Davido paid off the lady "out of pity."

How much is Davido worth?

According to sources, Davido's net worth is an estimated $10 million, making him one of the richest in Nigeria and Africa. The majority of this massive bank account is from his successful career in the music industry. His record sales and streams are usually off the chart.

He also has several endorsements with big brands such as MTN, Guinness, Infinix, Martell, Pepsi, Wema Bank, and 1xBet. He is also a director in his father's energy company.

It may be tempting to think that Davido's net worth results from his family's financial background (his father's net worth is more than $800 million), but there is nothing further from the truth. Instead, the singer and songwriter has put a lot of work into the craft he loves.

READ ALSO: Kel Mitchell's net worth, age, children, wife, movies, songs, career, profiles

As published on Briefly.co.za, Kel Mitchell's net worth may not be as massive as some of his contemporaries in the acting world, but he has been able to keep his name out of bankruptcy talks.

Interestingly, the actor and comedian continues to get acting gigs while co-producing some of his shows. So, how much is he worth? Find out from the post.

Source: Briefly.co.za