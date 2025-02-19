Side hustles in South Africa that actually make money in 2025

Whether you are unemployed and need to make some money fast, or already have a job and want to supplement cash flow, getting a side hustle will help alleviate financial strain. What are some side hustles in South Africa that make money in 2025?

Side hustles such as transcribing or driving can provide a substantial supplemented income. Photo: Jay Yuno and LB Studios (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Many South Africans would benefit from making extra money on the sideline to alleviate financial strain or unexpected expenses.

Knowing ways to make money from a side hustle gives you the best options suited to you, from online gigs to utilising skills you have not tried to monetise previously.

Side hustles in South Africa

How can you make a second income in South Africa? Here are some side hustle ideas that will help you stay on top of your finances:

10. Rent out a room

You can rent out a spare bedroom, or share your living space for extra cash. Photo: Maskot (modified by author)

If you have an extra room to spare, you can consider renting it out to someone to earn extra, consistent monthly cash flow. If you do not have an extra room but do not mind sharing your space, consider getting a roommate to share expenses within your apartment, and divide the expenses.

9. Watch videos online

Various companies pay people to watch videos online. Photo: Antonio Guillem (modified by author)

A study by Electronics Hub reported that South Africans spend an average of 5 hours and 15 minutes on their phones. Instead of mindlessly scrolling, you can make money by simply watching videos and playing games. South Africans can turn to Swagbucks, Kashkick, and RewardedTV.

8. House, animal, and babysitting

House and pet sitting has become increasingly popular in South Africa. Photo: Paul Bradbury (modified by author)

Babysitting is one of the most common casual ways to make an income and does not require much besides reliability and good word-of-mouth. More and more people are looking for individuals to house sit, or look after their animals, which provides more work opportunities if you struggle to find a babysitting job.

7. Take online surveys

Companies prioritise market research and some pay individuals to take online surveys for valuable feedback. Photo: Fiordaliso (modified by author)

If you want to make money online in South Africa and want something more interactive than watching videos, you can take online surveys. Companies value market research to the extent they are willing to pay for it, and companies including Swagbucks, InboxDollars, Freecash, and Toluna offer payment for the service.

6. Sell pre-loved items

Selling pre-loved clothing online is a trending way to earn extra income. Photo: Yuliia Kokosha (modified by author)

If your wardrobe needs a good spring clean, you can search through your clothing and select items you no longer wear to sell online. You can open an account on Yaga, or create a thrifting profile on X, Instagram, or Facebook that showcases your pre-loved items and your asking price.

5. Walk dogs

Earn an extra income by walking other people’s dogs. Photo: MoMo Productions (modified by author)

Some individuals do not have enough time in a day to walk their beloved pets, allowing those looking for extra income to earn cash while enjoying fresh air. You can walk multiple dogs within a day or week, depending on your free time available.

4. Lease out your vehicle

You can rent out your car for additional cash. Photo: Oksana Klymenko (modified by author)

If you do not want to take on a driving job for Uber or Bolt yourself as a side hustle, you can always lease out your car to someone looking to do the job. Many e-hailing drivers use other people's cars which they pay to use, giving you extra cash for no extra effort on your end.

3. Tutor students

Side hustles in South Africa for students do not need to distract you from your academics. Offer tutoring at a reasonable price to students below your educational grade, and if you have completed your tertiary education, you have a wider range of potential students. This helps you freshen up your knowledge while assisting others and earning an income too.

2. Provide catering services

Cook up a storm and supply specialised dishes for an additional income. Photo: Morsa Images (modified by author)

Creating delicious homemade meals will always be in high demand, whether you have extensive experience in the kitchen or not. You can take the casual route and sell something simple such as homemade classic Kotas or sandwiches, or you can focus on any special cooking skills you may have, such as baking.

1. Utilise your hidden talents

Utilise any special skills you may have, such as sewing or altering clothing. Photo: Milos Stankovic (modified by author)

Are you particularly good at sewing? Or, do you have a keen eye for photography? Look for a gap in the market and a skill you excel at that some may not, and offer that as a service. It could be anything from clothing alterations or sewing, to

What side hustles pay the most?

Now that you know how to make extra money in South Africa, which side hustle options provide the most income? The best-paying jobs tend to be those where you offer a skill set that is in demand.

This may range from freelance writing or graphic design jobs (which may be limited to those with former experience), or sewing and clothing alterations, to cooking and baking. How much work you are willing to take on also plays a role in how much you can earn from the job.

How do you make a R1,000 a day?

If you want to make R1,000 daily, you may be expected to take on a job that requires more time and labour. Here are some jobs that could pay up to R1,000, depending on who hired you and how much time is spent on the job:

Offer cleaning services : You could offer cleaning services for someone's home, or assist them in any spring cleaning jobs they may have.

: You could offer cleaning services for someone's home, or assist them in any spring cleaning jobs they may have. Become a driver : If you have a car, a valid driver's license, and extra time on your hands you can become a driver for various e-hailing services.

: If you have a car, a valid driver's license, and extra time on your hands you can become a driver for various e-hailing services. Start an e-commerce website : Put more focus on selling your pre-loved items by dedicating a website to it, and you could significantly increase sales by putting in more hours and offering various items at competitive prices.

: Put more focus on selling your pre-loved items by dedicating a website to it, and you could significantly increase sales by putting in more hours and offering various items at competitive prices. Transcribe documents: You could earn a substantial income transcribing if you meet the relevant minimum requirements (former experience and qualifications) and have significant free time.

If you have extra time to spare, you could offer transcribing services, but it may be subject to previous experience or relevant qualifications. Photo: Dragos Condrea (modified by author)

How can you make money from your phone in South Africa?

Online side hustles in South Africa are the most popular, as you can do the job from anywhere in the world that has quality cell phone reception. The most popular online side hustles are:

Performing paid online surveys

Providing reviews

Blog writing (may be subject to former experience and relevant qualifications)

(may be subject to former experience and relevant qualifications) Playing online games

Side hustles provide South Africans with much-needed additional income to beat those unexpected expenses or the financial crunch many experience right before payday. Choosing one of these side hustles will give you a chance to earn supplementary income while still holding a day job.

