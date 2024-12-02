Graphic designer salary in South Africa: What you can earn in 2024

Graphic designers are essential to a company's team, with various roles included within the job position. How much money does a graphic designer make in South Africa? This article discusses the average graphic designer's salary and provides other intriguing information about the career.

Graphic designers combine text and images to create visuals. Businesses use these designs for everything from advertisements and marketing to website design.

Most South African institutions offer a qualification in graphic design, provided applicants meet the minimum requirements. What is the average Graphic designer salary for those looking to study the profession or who are already qualified?

Graphic designer salary in South Africa

According to Indeed, the average monthly salary is R12,660.00. However, these values vary depending on experience, location, and company.

Experience and contract-based income

Another Indeed article reports that the average junior graphic designer's salary is R8,920.00 monthly. Compared to this minimum salary, the average senior graphic designer's salary is R21,940.00 monthly.

Your kind of contract with a company may also impact your income. Payscale reports that the average freelance graphic designer salary in South Africa is R245.29 hourly, but may vary on company and location.

Location-based income

The standard graphic designer salary in Johannesburg may drastically differ from the average graphic designer salary in Cape Town, as the profession's average income is also based on the localised demand. The following table reflects the average income within major South African cities:

Location Monthly salary Witbank, Mpumalanga R9,534.00 Bloemfontein, Free State R9,597.00 Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape R10,856.00 Johannesburg, Gauteng R12,226.00 Cape Town, Western Cape R13,465.00

These values are based on the average job offerings on Indeed. Indeed establishes the profession's average income via the amount of available job postings regarding the profession, and some values may be higher due to demand.

Other information

Now that you know what income to expect within the qualified profession, what else should you look for if you consider graphic design a career? Here is other essential information.

Is graphic design a good career in South Africa?

The high-demand profession is a smart career choice for the following reasons:

Growing career opportunities: Thanks to technological developments, more graphic design job openings are available as many companies move into the digital space.

Thanks to technological developments, more graphic design job openings are available as many companies move into the digital space. Evolving career: If you study graphic design, there are various branches within the career you can turn to, including animation and corporate branding.

If you study graphic design, there are various branches within the career you can turn to, including animation and corporate branding. Competitive salary: The career provides a sustainable income if you work in a major city or for a significant company.

The career provides a sustainable income if you work in a major city or for a significant company. Flexible work: The profession provides freelance work opportunities, increasing your freedom and giving you flexible working hours.

Disadvantages of the profession

On the other hand, there are some potential downfalls of the career, including:

Changing expectations: Clients may change their preferences or expectations regarding a project as it develops, resulting in various corrections and alterations that can be time-consuming.

Clients may change their preferences or expectations regarding a project as it develops, resulting in various corrections and alterations that can be time-consuming. Strict deadlines: Working with clients may involve following tight deadlines, which can add extra pressure to your workload.

Working with clients may involve following tight deadlines, which can add extra pressure to your workload. Highly competitive: The graphic design field is highly competitive, requiring high morale regarding job seeking.

The graphic design field is highly competitive, requiring high morale regarding job seeking. Limited progression: Although the profession offers many niche fields, growth within the career is still limited.

What are the main types of graphic design?

There are various niche occupations within the profession, including:

Marketing and adverting

Environmental graphics

Art and illustration

User interface

Publication

Website creation

Motion graphics

Packaging

Graphic designer duties

The respected profession may have varying duties, depending on the job description and company. Here are the most generalised duties:

Client liaison: Graphic designers may need to contact clients better to understand their requirements and expectations for the project.

Graphic designers may need to contact clients better to understand their requirements and expectations for the project. Designing layouts: An expected part of the job includes creating design formats for relevant projects.

An expected part of the job includes creating design formats for relevant projects. Concept development: You may be required to develop the project's overall concepts by hand or through software.

You may be required to develop the project's overall concepts by hand or through software. Selecting visuals: Part of the profession is choosing visuals, including patterns and colour schemes, images, typefaces, and artwork.

Part of the profession is choosing visuals, including patterns and colour schemes, images, typefaces, and artwork. Reviewing designs: Designers are expected to review their projects and correct any prior missed errors.

How many years does it take to study graphic design?

Now that we know what a graphic design salary entails, how long does it take to obtain a qualification? The profession usually requires a degree, which takes four years to acquire.

The average graphic designer's salary directly reflects how in-demand the profession is, with substantial income provided to qualified individuals. The salary is subject to change depending on location and company, but significant cities offer opportunities for growth and higher incomes.

