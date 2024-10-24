Truck driver salary in South Africa: What to expect in 2024

Truck drivers are in high demand, transporting goods across South Africa daily. In 2024, their average salary varies based on truck coding and the company they work for. Take a look at their earnings.

According to the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS), an estimated 400,000 trucks are on South Africa's roads. This number showcases the apparent demand for truck drivers nationally, with many jobs available within the public and private sectors.

Considering the potential risks posed to truck drivers, including the increased risk of road accidents, individuals contemplating this profession wonder whether the income is worth the risky career. What is a truck driver's salary in South Africa?

Truck driver salary in South Africa

How much are truck drivers paid in South Africa? According to Indeed, the average truck driver's salary in South Africa per month is R12,909.00 as of 2024. Another Indeed article reports that the average long-distance truck driver's salary in South Africa is R20,444.00 monthly.

The value changes depending on various factors, including what city the job position is placed on. Here are some of the highest-paying truck driver salaries nationally:

Location Estimated monthly salary Boksburg, Gauteng R25,728.00 Gauteng (generalised) R16,491.00 Johannesburg, Gauteng R15,414.00 Kempton Park, Gauteng R13,582.00 Centurion, Gauteng R10,498.00 Polokwane, Limpopo R9,497.00 Durban, KwaZulu-Natal R9,328.00 Cape Town, Western Cape R9,184.00 Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape R8,620.00

According to Payscale, the average truck driver's salary in South Africa per hour will be R54.90 in 2024. Although the sources above are career industry leaders, no financial values have been confirmed by an authority source.

How much do Code 10 truck drivers make in South Africa?

The income of a code 10 driver salary in South Africa is reported by Glassdoor as between R49,546,00 and R90,270,00 annually, depending on experience.

How much does a code 14 driver earn per month in South Africa?

How much do code 14 drivers get paid? Freight News reported in March 2022 that the average salary for code 14 drivers operating trucks or heavy vehicles with a gross weight not exceeding 56 tonnes in South Africa will be R13,574.38 or an hourly rate of R69.61. Abnormal-load truck drivers have a minimum monthly salary of R16,529.11 or an hourly rate of R84.76.

How much do Coca-Cola truck drivers make in South Africa?

A truck driver’s monthly salary may vary depending on the company. Indeed reports that the average monthly income for a Coca-Cola driver is R18,090.00, and it is 136% above the national average.

How much do Shoprite truck drivers make in South Africa?

Job index website Indeed reports the average SPAR truck driver salary in South Africa as R14,268.00, 86% above the national average. Glassdoor has reported a value between R191,000.00 and R204,000.00 annually, which is unconfirmed by an authority source.

What are the advantages of being a truck driver?

Being a truck driver may provide advantages and disadvantages, depending on what you want from a career. Here are some of the benefits of the informal profession:

Travel: Being a truck driver enables you to explore new places, meet new people, and stay on the road as it is your daily job function.

Being a truck driver enables you to explore new places, meet new people, and stay on the road as it is your daily job function. Autonomy: Those who prefer working alone will enjoy this line of work, as you do not usually engage with others except when necessary.

Those who prefer working alone will enjoy this line of work, as you do not usually engage with others except when necessary. Job security: Many companies need truckers for long—and short-haul delivery of their goods, which provides constant job security.

Many companies need truckers for long—and short-haul delivery of their goods, which provides constant job security. Minimal academic requirements: The trucker profession has minimal educational requirements, requiring only an adequate driver's licence and other relevant skills.

The trucker profession has minimal educational requirements, requiring only an adequate driver's licence and other relevant skills. Potential benefits: Some companies may offer extra perks and benefits, including medical aid or bonuses.

What are the disadvantages of being a truck driver?

Although there are various benefits to being a trucker, there are also downsides. Here are some disadvantages to the high-demand profession:

Loneliness: Since you are always on the road and usually alone, you may experience isolation, which can impact your mental health if you require frequent social interaction.

Since you are always on the road and usually alone, you may experience isolation, which can impact your mental health if you require frequent social interaction. Strained relationships: The nature of the work may mean you are away from loved ones for extended periods, potentially isolating you or straining your close relationships.

The nature of the work may mean you are away from loved ones for extended periods, potentially isolating you or straining your close relationships. Increased safety risk: Driving increases the risk of harm through accidents or exposure to potentially harmful situations.

Driving increases the risk of harm through accidents or exposure to potentially harmful situations. Decreased sleep: Truckers' long hours of driving increase the chances of interrupted or reduced sleep, which can negatively impact their mental and physical health.

Truckers' long hours of driving increase the chances of interrupted or reduced sleep, which can negatively impact their mental and physical health. Decreased mental health: The nature of the job, including extended hours on the road and isolation from loved ones, can lead to increased stress, anxiety, and depression.

The average truck driver salary in South Africa can vary, depending on location, experience, and what company you work for. The value can be anywhere from R8,620.00 to over R25,728.00 based on the formerly-mentioned variables.

