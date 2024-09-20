Crime prevention warden's salary and duties in South Africa for 2024

If you are looking for a noble job that will keep your community safe, becoming a crime prevention warden should be at the top of your list. How much do wardens earn per month? This article discusses the average crime prevention warden's salary and duties in South Africa as of 2024 and other essential information regarding the occupation.

Not to be confused with a police officer, a crime prevention warden's job is to identify situations that may present potential criminal behaviour and prevent it from occurring. However, in some instances, they have legal power.

What are the duties of a crime prevention warden, and what is the expected salary in South Africa as of 2024? Here is what you need to know.

Crime prevention warden's salary

An article published by the Daily Maverick in June 2024 states that the Gauteng crime prevention warden's salary is R7,450.75, following their signing of new contracts after the elections, which is considered the most accurate value. Wardens will also receive a stipend in line with the Public Employment Programme (PEP).

The article quotes Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla, as saying:

'There are currently 7,436 wardens that have been recruited across the province. The wardens work on a rotational basis to provide 24-hour police visibility in communities and receive a stipend as they are still undergoing training.'

The same Daily Maverick article also stated that the crime prevention warden’s salary after training was R6,306 under their first contract, valid until April. These varying values make it difficult to estimate an accurate value. However, location and experience play a part in the differing values.

How much do traffic wardens earn?

They can expect a short-term contract (no longer than 12 months) with a monthly stipend of R3,800. Applicants must have a minimum education level of grade 12 (NQF level 4) and an affidavit stating they have no criminal record.

What does a crime prevention warden do?

The concept of crime prevention wardens was established in 2023 by then-new Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, following a pledge to fight crime more effectively. The Crime Prevention Wardens initiative was created, and individuals are expected to perform the following duties:

Patrol : Individuals must patrol high-crime areas to enforce protection and identify potential threats.

: Individuals must patrol high-crime areas to enforce protection and identify potential threats. Prevent : Individuals are expected to intervene and call in reinforcements if any potential crimes are in progress.

: Individuals are expected to intervene and call in reinforcements if any potential crimes are in progress. Engage: Individuals are also experienced in working directly with police officers to devise crime prevention methods and solutions.

Legal powers

The South African Government reported on their official website on December 2023 that in June 2023, the Gauteng Provincial government requested the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services to designate the Crime Prevention Wardens as peace officers, as outlined in section 334 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977.

After an in-depth analysis of the applicable legal frameworks, it was established that for the Gauteng crime prevention wardens to have peace officer powers, they must assume the same legal status as Gauteng Provincial traffic officers.

Is being a crime prevention warden a permanent job?

There is some confusion regarding the status of these job positions. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced during his State of the Province Address (SOPA) that over 6,000 trained crime prevention wardens were now permanently employed.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) posed questions to him in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature in April 2024, where he said they require further training to become peace officers. Despite this confusion, the job position is considered permanent.

How can you apply for a Gauteng crime prevention warden job?

The crime prevention warden’s job application process is as follows:

Obtain a Z83 form from any Public Service Department or online at the Department of Public Service and Administration.

Provide a fully detailed CV along with the filled-in application of the Z83 forms.

Include the relevant documentation, such as your ID, proof of residence, and matric certificate.

If you feel that this is the job for you, the crime prevention warden job requirements include:

A matric certificate.

No criminal record.

Being in good shape and of good health.

A driver's license and car are an added advantage.

Participating in government volunteer programmes is an added advantage.

How long is the training for crime prevention wardens?

The training timeframe is three months. Applicants are trained at the SA Army Engineer Formation base at Dunnottar within Gauteng’s East Rand and 3 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion, Kimberley's specialist Infantry Formation training unit.

An authority source does not confirm the crime prevention warden's salary as of 2024 but seems to align with the Daily Maverick's reporting of R7,450.75, being the most accurate. The duties show that the position is ideal for young matriculants looking to make a difference in their communities.

