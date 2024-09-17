The Department of Labour, the Department of Home Affairs, the South African Police Service and the Bargaining Council for Hospitality will be conducting inspections

This was after they raided Babel Restaurant and Ocean Basket in Menlyn, Pretoria, following allegations of workers being mistreated

The department spokesperson said the inspections are targetting restaurants and began on 17 September ending on 20 September

JOHANNESBURG—The Department of Employment and Labour has begun inspecting the hospitality sector, focusing on restaurants, following the raid conducted in Menlyn, Pretoria.

Government to inspect restaurants

The @deptoflabour announced on X that the raids began on 17 September and will conclude on 20 September. The Department's Teboho Thejane said the raids will be conducted with the South African Police Service, the Department of Home Affairs, the Bargaining Council for Hospitality, and other stakeholders.

"The Department of Employment and Labour's Chief of Occupational Health and Safety (Millicent) Ruiters said that the restaurants in the sector were becoming a problematic sector. She further said as part of our work, we normally conduct both proactive inspections and reactionary inspections. A total of the Department's 1984 boots will be on the ground during the four days," he said.

He added that the inspection will test compliance with various laws in the country. View the video here:

Mzansi calls the Department out

Netizens were not happy that the Department annoDepartmentinspections.

iScathulo sePhara said:

"This is counterproductive. You can't give non-complying businesses a heads-up that you are going to raid them three days from now."

Kwena Molekwa asked:

"Why are you preparing criminals to cover tracks? Mxm."

Dr Shiyaklenga said:

"Work in silence and give us results."

Moses Ramafalo Kolobe said:

"You're giving those in the hospitality sector a tip-off that you're coming so that they can cover up their unfair labour practices."

Honey Boo asked:

"Are we announcing so they can try to get their fake paperwork in order? Inspectors used to just show up without informing the media or social media. But now we are living in protection fee era, hence the announcement."

Ocean Basket refutes claims

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ocean Basket denied claims that its Menlyn branch owes workers unpaid wages.

CEO Grace Harding spoke to Briefly News and said the franchise complies with the country's labour laws nationwide. She also said they do not employ illegal foreigners.

