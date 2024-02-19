How to open a Totalsports account in a few steps: A detailed guide

Totalsports is one of South Africa's leading retailers, offering a wide range of athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Having a Totalsports account allows you to take advantage of interest-free credit and access exclusive offers, which makes it easier to manage your purchases. This guide highlights easy steps to open a Totalsports account, including online application, mobile, and in-store methods.

A TFG Money Account card for shopping at different TFG brands, including Totalsports. Photo: @thebedstoresa, @totalsportssa on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Totalsports account allows customers to purchase items from Totalsports. Account holders enjoy benefits like flexible payment options, rewards, and vouchers. You must be 18 or older with a valid ID or passport and proof of income and residence to apply.

How do you open a Totalsports account?

There are various ways to open an account at Totalsports in South Africa. The four main application methods are highlighted below.

1. Online Totalsports account application

Opening an account online is a convenient and flexible method. You will need access to an internet connection and an access device, including a smartphone, laptop, desktop, or tablet; then follow these easy steps;

Visit the official website.

Navigate to the TFG Money Account at the bottom of the page. Totalsports is a TFG Money brand, a division of the Foschini Retail Group, a registered credit provider.

Click the Open a TFG Money Account button, then choose the Apply Online button.

button. On the page that appears, click on Start Account Application Online , which will take you to the application page.

, which will take you to the application page. Under the Choose a Brand drop-down menu, select Totalsports

drop-down menu, select Totalsports Fill in the required details, which include basic information like ID number, cellphone number, full names, employment details, financial information, contacts, references, and permissions. Ensure the online Totalsports account application form has correct and up-to-date details.

Choose Totalsports from the TFG brands drop-down menu. Photo: TFG (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Note that the online application method is only applicable to South African residents. Foreigners are encouraged to visit the nearby TFG store.

2. Totalsports account application via WhatsApp

You can apply via WhatsApp either on the app or on WhatsApp web on your laptop. The retailer's number to use is +27 60 944 4884. You will need to send a message like 'Hello, I'd like to open a TFG Money Account through Totalsports' via the provided number, and the customer service personnel will help you navigate the process.

3. Totalsports account application via phone

Those without access to the internet can request a TFG Account via mobile. SMS your ID number to 060 944 4884 and follow the prompts.

TFG's Totalsports account can be applied online or via WhatsApp. Photo: TFG Money (modified by author)

Source: UGC

4. In-store Totalsports account application

Visit any Totalsports store near you with your South African ID or passport and proof of income. You will be required to complete an application form. Use a store locator to find the nearest store.

Conditions to open a Totalsports account

To become a TFG Money Account holder, you must fulfil the following requirements;

Be 18 years old or older

Have a valid South African ID or passport

Provide three months' proof of income, either payslips or bank statements

Once your application is approved, you will get an SMS to visit the nearest TFG store and sign the credit papers. The TFG Money Account card is also collected in-store. Remember that you may be required to pay a 15% deposit before your first instalment is paid in full.

TFG Money operating hours

The official operating hours for TFG Money are as follows;

Monday to Saturday: 8.00 a.m. to 9 p.m.

8.00 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Public holidays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can reach out to TFG customer service on matters relating to Totalsports or other of their brands using the following official contact details;

Email: customerservices@tfg.co.za

customerservices@tfg.co.za New accounts: newaccountsqueries@tfg.co.za

newaccountsqueries@tfg.co.za SA tel: 0860 834 834; the number is toll-free if you are calling from a TFG Connect SIM

0860 834 834; the number is toll-free if you are calling from a TFG Connect SIM Non-SA tel: +27 21 938 7096

+27 21 938 7096 WhatsApp number: +27 60 944 4884

+27 60 944 4884 Postal address: P.O. Box 6020 Parow East Western Cape 7500

P.O. Box 6020 Parow East Western Cape 7500 You can also follow Totalsports on Facebook and X

A Totalsports account allows you to shop at their stores across Mzansi. Photo: @totalsportssa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about the TFG Money Account brand, Totalsports;

Can you use your TFG card at Totalsports?

If you have a TFG card, you can use it at Totalsports, which is part of the TFG Limited group. A TFG Account is a credit product that gives you a certain credit limit. You can use it to shop at any TFG brand, either in-store or online.

How does a Totalsports account work?

Once you are issued a TFG Money Account, you can use it to purchase Totalsports products online or at any of their stores. A standard account has a repayment plan of 12 months with interest charged. A monthly service fee will also be charged.

Once the account is approved, you will enjoy 6 months of interest-free credit. Maintain your creditworthiness by keeping your monthly instalments up-to-date.

How do you pay for the Totalsports account?

TFG Money Account payments are usually made by the 1st of the month. The retailer allows various payment options, including;

Credit or debit cards

Instant EFT through selected banks, including Absa, Capitec, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, Standard Bank, and TymeBank

through selected banks, including Absa, Capitec, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, Standard Bank, and TymeBank SnapScan: This is a scan-to-pay contactless payment app for paying and receiving money online.

This is a scan-to-pay contactless payment app for paying and receiving money online. Debit order: You need to email your contact number to debitorders@tfg.co.za or call 021 937 5870

You need to email your contact number to debitorders@tfg.co.za or call 021 937 5870 Pay cash

Note that the payment can be made online for those with an online profile or by visiting the nearest TFG store. You can view your account balance online or request a mini statement via WhatsApp.

Is Totalsports part of TFG?

Totalsports is part of The Foschini Group (TFG), a renowned South African retail group with a diverse portfolio of brands. Foschini purchased the sportswear brand in 2000 after identifying its growth potential.

Which shop can you pay for your Totalsports account?

You can pay your Totalsports account at any of their stores across South Africa. For online purchases, you will need to follow the Totalsports account login procedure on the retailer's official website or via the app.

A Totalsports account allows you access to the store's exclusive offers. Photo: @totalsportssa on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Opening a Totalsports account is a straightforward process that can be done at your convenience, either online, via mobile, or by visiting their physical stores. Create your account today to enhance your shopping experience and streamline access to the latest sports gear and apparel.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: How to become a Takealot driver: A quick step-by-step guide

Briefly.co.za highlighted all you need to know about becoming a Takealot driver. You must meet specific requirements to land the job.

Becoming a Takealot driver is one of the best ways to earn money while enjoying flexibility and independence in your work. Check the article for a comprehensive step-by-step guide.

Source: Briefly News