Online shopping has become a new normal, especially since COVID-19 forced us to adapt to a different way of doing things. You can do the entire process online, including opening an account and checking your statements. Here, we discuss everything you need to know about the process, including how to pay your myTFGworld account, what shops fall under the company and how to sign up.

Online shopping saves you time, money and effort. Photo: Oscar Wong

Source: Getty Images

Using myTFGworld online shopping instead of going into the store offers convenience and more savings, including savings on petrol and through some sales through the myTFGworld app.

On top of that, registering for a TFG rewards card could give you extra benefits through a points system. The point system, in turn, gives you discounts on items once you reach a certain amount of points.

What does the TFG group stand for?

First, let us clarify the abbreviation. It stands for The Foschini Group, which includes the clothing branch and various other companies.

Which shops fall under TFG?

There are 30 retail brands that fall under the myTFGworld shops, all within the beauty, clothing, accessories, jewellery, cellular, homeware and furniture. The umbrella brand has reached Zambia, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini. Some of the stores include:

@Home

@Homelivingspace

American Swiss

Donna-Claire

Duesouth

Exact!

Fashion Express

Foschini

Luella

Markham

Matrix

Sportscene

Sterns

Totalsports

Charles and Keith

Fabiani

G-Star Raw

Mat & May

hi

TFG Financial Services

The registration process only takes a few minutes. Photo: Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

How do you qualify for TFG?

If you would like to open an account (also known as a revolving account), the company provides you with a maximum amount of credit that you can use to spend at any of the companies, both online and in-store. The account is linked to a card under your name and a revolving facility and stays open/useable as long as you make consistent monthly payments.

You can choose between six-month and 12-month payment options, with different interest rates attached to them. There would also be an affordability assessment to see which option is best for you. You must provide documentation of your ID or driver's licence and one month's proof of income.

The TFG sign-in process

Once you have opened a myTFGworld sales account, you can turn to your TFG account login page, and you can choose what you want.

You can choose different payment options that best suit you. Photo: d3sign

Source: Getty Images

How do I check my TFG balance online?

If you want a myTFGworld statement, you can either call customer service or log in to your account and follow the simple prompts. It is important to note you will not be able to navigate the page until you create an account.

If you need to catch up on your account payments, the Foschini banking details are as follows:

Bank: FNB Corporate Cape Town

Account number: 5579 000 8020

Branch Code: 204109

Does TFG have a WhatsApp number?

If you struggle to create an account or the logging-in process or have any other queries, you can WhatsApp 060 944 4884 or call 0860 834 834. You can also email them at customerservices@tfg.co.za.

The myTFGworld online purchasing process is fairly simple, especially since the website is designed to be user-friendly. Using this information, you can register and buy your favourite items online in no time.

