South Africans always find a way to make a joke out of even the most serious of situations and this time, it's the high fuel prices

A TikTok user shared a hilarious video as he purchases R10 petrol and had to come up with an explanation so that he does not look broke

People have since taken to the comments section to react, others also shared their petrol stories

Increasing petrol prices is another problem Mzansi has. Just a few days ago, News24 reported that the petrol price is set for a hike next month, December 2022.

The publication shared that according to the data from the Central Energy Fund, 93 unleaded petrol could be increased by 97c a litre, with 95 unleaded petrol due for a R1.10 hike.

In the video that left Mzansi in stitches, @aubreybaardman's point of view (POV) is when you try to act not broke when you are flat broke.

He says to the petrol attendant:

"Morning, you can just put for me R10, I will tell you why. We are doing a project to see how far you can drive with R10. It's like a government thing we do, so just for now give me 10 tomorrow, I will come back and fill up again."

In the comments section, other people shared their stories too. @CourtneyDomingo said:

"I once filled with R50 and drove off blasting independent women by destiny's child."

@kwenamashamaite42 wrote:

" I once had to cut open my Oros bottle money box in front of an attendant he tried making me feel better and said it's change for them."

@I'mShy:

"Petrol attendants are the sweetest and most understanding service providers. I always say "ah you know it's that time of the month"

