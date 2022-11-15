Former president Jacob Zuma enjoyed a milkshake at a restaurant, and South Africans were split about the act

The controversial politician was released early from jail, and Mzansi peeps had a lot to say about it

Folks across the country had quite a bit to say about the clip, and some loved it, while others commented about his many scandals

The former president of South Africa seems to be having a good time being free and having a milkshake at a restaurant.

Jacob Zuma was delighted by the milkshake he had, while many South Africans weren't. Images: emzini99/ TikTok

emzini99 posted the clip on TikTok, where thousands of peeps liked the video, but the comments held interesting information. Jacob Zuma has been released early from his brief stint in jail, and peeps were quick to air how well he looked.

The infamous politician is usually making headlines in South Africa because of the many legal issues he faces based on finances and corruption. According to Reuters, Jacob was imprisoned because he missed the call to attend a corruption inquiry.

Before leaving prison, Zuma applied for medical parole but was denied the call, sending him back to jail. Either way, the controversial and corrupt accused man is free, and some South Africans are unhappy about it. See the comments below:

Arab 786 said:

"Karma will come, and he will suffer."

dannypillay919 mentioned:

"If South Africa needs a substitute he is available "

Dogfather commented:

"But bad memories will keep on troubling him, you can buy nice food but you cannot buy a peace of mind."

Ian Pick posted:

"I love it how he rubs it in your face, he thinks he git away Scott free, yet Karma doesn't work like that."

user9831313773062 shared:

"The most charismatic man I've ever seen. Baba mhlanganyelwa "

SbusisoMlomomnandi said:

"The only president who took ZAR down to R10 against USD and Rama came in and destroyed everything, currently sitting at R19 "

Makhulubase mentioned:

"I love this man."

Cedric commented:

"This guy. Vote ANC lol "

