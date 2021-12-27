Is Jaden Smith gay or transgender? Here are the strong facts

Not all Hollywood heirs and heiresses live up to the hype and standards set by their celebrity parents. However, this has not been the case with Will Smith's son, Jaden. He has his hands in every corner of the show business and can proudly boast of success. Similarly, the question of his sexuality has propelled him to the headlines too. So, is Jaden Smith gay or transgender?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Jaden Smith attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre in San Francisco, California. Photo: Steve Jennings

Source: Getty Images

Jaden Christopher Syre Smith, commonly known by his stage name; Jaden Smith is an American actor, rapper, singer and songwriter. Apart from being the legendary Will Smith's son, he is also famous for his appearances in highly acclaimed movies such as The Karate Kid, After Earth, and The Day the Earth Stood Still. As of late, he has gained significant media attention for wearing women’s clothing.

Jaden Smith's profile summary

Full name: Jaden Christopher Syre Smith

Jaden Christopher Syre Smith Nickname: Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 8th July 1998

8th July 1998 Birth sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth: Malibu, California, United States

Malibu, California, United States Age: 23 years old (as of 2021)

23 years old (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed-race

Mixed-race Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Weight: 65 kg

65 kg Height: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Religion: Christianity

Christianity Father: Will Smith

Will Smith Mother: Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Siblings: Trey Smith and Willow Smith

Trey Smith and Willow Smith Children: None

None Education: New Village Leadership Academy, Homeschooling

New Village Leadership Academy, Homeschooling Profession: American actor, rapper, singer and songwriter

American actor, rapper, singer and songwriter Net worth : $8 million

: $8 million Instagram: c.syresmith

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Who is Jaden Smith?

He is an American actor, rapper, singer and songwriter. He was born on 8th July 1998 in Malibu, California. His parents are Jada Pinkett Smith (mother) and Will Smith (father).

Christopher has two siblings, Trey Smith and Willow Smith. Jaden studied at New Village Leadership Academy before being homeschooled by his parents.

Jaden Smith's sexuality

Is Jaden Smith straight? The rapper has never officially commented on his sexual orientation. However, the rumours around him being transgender or gay came about due to wearing female clothes. In 2016, he appeared as a model wearing a skirt in a Louis Vuitton womenswear campaign.

The same year, he became the new face of Louis Vuitton clothes and, more precisely, the womenswear section. He is up for the gender-neutral, equal clothing rights thing. It allows men to wear women's clothes without any fear of ridicule.

Jaden Smith's relationship and dating history

It is alleged that Jaden Smith could be dating model Cara Delevigne after kissing Cara on Valentine's Day in 2021. He gave Cara a bouquet of red roses to mark the occasion. However, there is no confirmation on whether they’re an official couple or not.

Cara and Jaden worked together on the 2020 film Life in A Year. However, the actor has dated several women in the past. Some of the ladies who form up the list of Jaden's dating history include:

Madison Pettis

Madison Pettis attends UOMA Pride Month and Juneteenth Celebration launch event at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Madison and Jaden started dating in May 2010. They met for the first time in 2007after Madison's performance in The Game Plan.The couple was seen in her 13th birthday party video. Unfortunately, they broke up in August 2011.

Stella Hudgens

Stella Hudgens at the HairUWear Extension Bar at Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Todd Oren

Source: Getty Images

Immediately after breaking up with Madison, he started dating Stella Hudgens. They had met on 22nd July 2011 but started dating the month that followed. The duo had an on-and-off relationship before finally calling it quit in 2012.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie attends The Kate Somerville Clinic's 15th Anniversary Party at The Kate Somerville Clinic in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Jaden and Sofia Richie started dating in November 2012. She is the youngest daughter of Diane Alexander and Lionel Richie. Unfortunately, the relationship lasted only three months as they broke up in January 2013.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Kylie and Jaden dated for almost a year, from March 2013 to March 2014. During their dating period, Kylie founded the Kylie Lip Kits, which was later renamed Kylie Cosmetics Company and Jaden, on the other hand, dropped out of school.

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg attends the Los Angeles premiere of 'Dear Evan Hansen' at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Jaden and Amandla dated for a year when both were fifteen. They started dating in the middle of 2014. Jaden was also Amandla’s prom date. Unfortunately, they broke up in 2015.

Sarah Snyder

Sarah Snyder walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Source: Getty Images

Sarah Snyder and the rapper started dating in August of 2015. The recent actor and model, who is also two years older than Jaden, dated until January 2017.

Odessa Adlon

Odessa Adlon attends the 28th Annual EMA Awards Ceremony at Montage Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Jaden started dating the daughter of writer and producer Felix O Adlon and actress, writer and producer, Pamela Adlon’s daughter Odessa Adlon. However, the couple broke up after Jaden was found kissing another girl.

Jaden Smith and Tyler The Creator relationship rumours

The rapper instigated Tyler The Creator and Jaden Smith relationship rumours. In November 2018, during the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival music festival, he got up on stage and declared the following:

I just wanna say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so much. And he’s been my boyfriend my entire life! It’s true!

After a few months, the singer added fuel to the fire after Tyler won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album when he proudly tweeted.

My boyfriend just won a Grammy.

So, is Tyler the Creator Jaden Smith's boyfriend? Jaden has since denied rumors in subsequent tweets. The media and duo's fans continue to speculate about Jaden Smith and Tyler's relationship.

Is Jaden Smith gay or transgender? That has been a question on many people's lips over the years. He has become a representation of the individuals who identify as non-binary gender by defying conventional gender stereotypes.

READ ALSO: Who is Juliana Carlos? Age, husband, job, apology, Instagram, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared an interesting article about Juliana Carlos age, husband, job, apology, Instagram, and net worth. She is a celebrated American model, businesswoman, social media influencer, and fashion enthusiast based in Miami, Florida.

The celebrated model has built a name for herself during her career. She has worked for prestigious fashion houses, such as Dior and Channel. Briefly.co.za wishes her the very best in life.

Source: Briefly News