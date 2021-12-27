Is Jaden Smith gay or transgender? Here are the strong facts
Not all Hollywood heirs and heiresses live up to the hype and standards set by their celebrity parents. However, this has not been the case with Will Smith's son, Jaden. He has his hands in every corner of the show business and can proudly boast of success. Similarly, the question of his sexuality has propelled him to the headlines too. So, is Jaden Smith gay or transgender?
Jaden Christopher Syre Smith, commonly known by his stage name; Jaden Smith is an American actor, rapper, singer and songwriter. Apart from being the legendary Will Smith's son, he is also famous for his appearances in highly acclaimed movies such as The Karate Kid, After Earth, and The Day the Earth Stood Still. As of late, he has gained significant media attention for wearing women’s clothing.
Jaden Smith's profile summary
- Full name: Jaden Christopher Syre Smith
- Nickname: Jaden Smith
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 8th July 1998
- Birth sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Malibu, California, United States
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2021)
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed-race
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Weight: 65 kg
- Height: 5 feet 7 inches
- Religion: Christianity
- Father: Will Smith
- Mother: Jada Pinkett Smith
- Siblings: Trey Smith and Willow Smith
- Children: None
- Education: New Village Leadership Academy, Homeschooling
- Profession: American actor, rapper, singer and songwriter
- Net worth: $8 million
- Instagram: c.syresmith
Who is Jaden Smith?
He is an American actor, rapper, singer and songwriter. He was born on 8th July 1998 in Malibu, California. His parents are Jada Pinkett Smith (mother) and Will Smith (father).
Christopher has two siblings, Trey Smith and Willow Smith. Jaden studied at New Village Leadership Academy before being homeschooled by his parents.
Jaden Smith's sexuality
Is Jaden Smith straight? The rapper has never officially commented on his sexual orientation. However, the rumours around him being transgender or gay came about due to wearing female clothes. In 2016, he appeared as a model wearing a skirt in a Louis Vuitton womenswear campaign.
The same year, he became the new face of Louis Vuitton clothes and, more precisely, the womenswear section. He is up for the gender-neutral, equal clothing rights thing. It allows men to wear women's clothes without any fear of ridicule.
Jaden Smith's relationship and dating history
It is alleged that Jaden Smith could be dating model Cara Delevigne after kissing Cara on Valentine's Day in 2021. He gave Cara a bouquet of red roses to mark the occasion. However, there is no confirmation on whether they’re an official couple or not.
Cara and Jaden worked together on the 2020 film Life in A Year. However, the actor has dated several women in the past. Some of the ladies who form up the list of Jaden's dating history include:
Madison Pettis
Madison and Jaden started dating in May 2010. They met for the first time in 2007after Madison's performance in The Game Plan.The couple was seen in her 13th birthday party video. Unfortunately, they broke up in August 2011.
Stella Hudgens
Immediately after breaking up with Madison, he started dating Stella Hudgens. They had met on 22nd July 2011 but started dating the month that followed. The duo had an on-and-off relationship before finally calling it quit in 2012.
Sofia Richie
Jaden and Sofia Richie started dating in November 2012. She is the youngest daughter of Diane Alexander and Lionel Richie. Unfortunately, the relationship lasted only three months as they broke up in January 2013.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie and Jaden dated for almost a year, from March 2013 to March 2014. During their dating period, Kylie founded the Kylie Lip Kits, which was later renamed Kylie Cosmetics Company and Jaden, on the other hand, dropped out of school.
Amandla Stenberg
Jaden and Amandla dated for a year when both were fifteen. They started dating in the middle of 2014. Jaden was also Amandla’s prom date. Unfortunately, they broke up in 2015.
Sarah Snyder
Sarah Snyder and the rapper started dating in August of 2015. The recent actor and model, who is also two years older than Jaden, dated until January 2017.
Odessa Adlon
Jaden started dating the daughter of writer and producer Felix O Adlon and actress, writer and producer, Pamela Adlon’s daughter Odessa Adlon. However, the couple broke up after Jaden was found kissing another girl.
Jaden Smith and Tyler The Creator relationship rumours
The rapper instigated Tyler The Creator and Jaden Smith relationship rumours. In November 2018, during the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival music festival, he got up on stage and declared the following:
I just wanna say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so much. And he’s been my boyfriend my entire life! It’s true!
After a few months, the singer added fuel to the fire after Tyler won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album when he proudly tweeted.
My boyfriend just won a Grammy.
So, is Tyler the Creator Jaden Smith's boyfriend? Jaden has since denied rumors in subsequent tweets. The media and duo's fans continue to speculate about Jaden Smith and Tyler's relationship.
Is Jaden Smith gay or transgender? That has been a question on many people's lips over the years. He has become a representation of the individuals who identify as non-binary gender by defying conventional gender stereotypes.
