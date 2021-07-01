Jada Pinkett Smith Pleaded with 2Pac Not to Beat Up Will Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith might've found herself in an entanglement a few decades ago with her husband and Tupac Shakur

Jada's post about 2Pac in honour of his 50th birthday started trending because social media users were concerned about it

Napoleon from the Outlawz Immortalz spoke about what transpired between 2Pac and Will Smith back in the day

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Jada Pinkett Smith's seemingly innocuous 50th birthday tribute to Tupac Shakur has continued to spiral out of control. Some new information has come to light and it appears that she asked Pac not to beat up Will Smith.

On 16 June, countless artists and fans paid tribute to the late hip-hop icon, who would have been 50 years old if he hadn't been shot in 1996 at the age of 25.

The Red Table Talk hostess, on the other hand, dominated social media with a never-before-seen poem written by her famous friend.

Jada Pinkett-Smith told Tupac not to harm her man Will Smith back when he was still around. Image: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank & Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Outlawz Immortalz member Napoleon gave more insight into the situation

Outlawz Immortalz founding member Napoleon praised Pinkett Smith's recent Instagram post while also revealing how Will Smith first interacted with Makaveli in an interview with The Art Of Dialogue published on Wednesday, 30 June, according to Hip Hop DX.

"Jada going to contact me like and tell me: DON'T DO NOTHING to Will Smith!" 2Pac said as he entered the room, recalled Napoleon.

When Napoleon was asked if 2Pac condoned sitting on the bench, he revealed that his former mentor was mature enough to let the situation go.

Late rapper DMX's funeral costs Def Jam half a million rand

In other world celebrity news, Briefly News reported that Def Jam, DMX's long-standing label, is said to have paid for the late rapper's private funeral. According to TMZ, the company spent more than $35 000 (R495 768) on DMX's memorial service.

Def Jam claimed responsibility for the bill received by X's family from Brooks Memorial Home Inc. in Yonkers, New York. The crimson casket that was carried on the monster truck cost $7,450 (R105 527), according to paperwork.

Expenses included the transfer of remains to the funeral home, embalming, flowers and a hearse. After having a major heart attack the week before, DMX died on 9 April. At the moment of his terrible passing, Def Jam issued a statement, according to Complex.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za