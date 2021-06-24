Late South African rapper ProKid would have turned 40 on Tuesday, 22 June. To celebrate his life and music, Mzansi celebs took to social media to pay their tributes to the local lyrical genius.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

ProKid, who died in August 2018, has been hailed as one of the best rappers that Mzansi has ever produced. He told township stories in a unique way via his rap songs. Many rappers who made it after him have shared how the star inspired the way they deliver and write their lyrics.

Cassper Nyovest and other Mzansi celebs like Slikour and Jub Jub paid tribute to ProKid on his 40th birthday. Image: @casspernyovest, @slikouronlife, @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Briefly News compiled a list of SA rappers who took to Instagram to share their thoughts on the late hip-hop artist's music and the way he influenced them.

The Amademoni hitmaker shared that he had the privilege to work with him in person. Mufasa said ProKid will forever remain an inspiration to someone like him who came from the hood, "Who loved rap and appreciated Kwaito."

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter and rapper said the Bhampa hitmaker had a massive impact on a lot of celebs and promised to continue his legacy.

"I love you and miss you like f***ing crazy. I’m just about the only OG still out here representing you. Salute," said Jub Jub, according to TshisaLIVE.

3. Slikour

The Skwatta Kamp member expressed that Pro left a gap in the local hip-hop scene when he died. Slikour shared that upcoming rappers are still trying to be the next Pro.

"The game misses you. What you did lyrically still needs to be filled."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Slikour advises Kwesta to take care of himself

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Slikour advised Kwesta to start taking care of himself. The Ngud' hitmaker was a guest on Slikour Onlife and they chatted about the rapper's new album g.o.d guluva.

Towards the end of their conversation, Slikour took the opportunity to give his industry mate some sound advice. Slikour, who started rapping professionally way before Kwesta, told him to start taking care of himself.

The businessman said the musician needed to read books and start seeing how big the world is "and then ask yourself what part do you play". Slikour further told the star to start protecting himself and stop doubting himself.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za