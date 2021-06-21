Meet Dr Tshiamo Ramalepa, the Youngest Person in His Profession to Bag a PhD

An outstanding local Dr has definitely dazzled Mzansi after becoming the youngest ever nurse to complete a PhD

The young professional has just accomplished his dream of achieving the milestone before he turned 30, surprising even himself

Naturally, social media users took to the comments section and wished the young professional well on his way

An impressive graduate has definitely left South Africans encouraged after bagging his PhD in nursing. The incredible doctor's name is Tshiamo Ramalepa and he's the youngest person in his field to receive the outstanding achievement.

His inspiring story was shared by the student forum, Varsity World which regularly shares uplifting student content. Heading online, the Facebook page share a heartfelt quote from the new graduate:

"My dream has always been to complete my PhD at age 30 and become one of the youngest PhD holders in the nursing profession. That long awaited dream has been achieved at TUT’s virtual graduation ceremony on 1 June. My next big dream and future plan is complete an MBA and further grow and develop as an academic.” -Dr Tshiamo Ramalepa said.

Naturally, social media users were very supportive of the young academic and took to the comments section to wish him well on his journey.

Check out some of the comments below:

Masego Setumu said:

"Congratulations Dr, may almighty God whom you serve loyally bless u"

Mosa Tshabalala said:

"I am a Nurse but this is one of those achievements that challenged me and makes me proud to be a Nurse. Well done Bro I Personally look up to U.May God bless U for U have set precedence.Much love"

Kgaowisto Graciie said:

"Wow similar to my goal congratulations DR.TSHIAMO"

Zuko Cavin Gigaba said:

"So how do we Adress You Mr?, Dr or Nurse? Or just Nurse Doctor?"

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a young and incredibly ambitious South African man has joined the scores of graduates who have recently obtained their qualifications and he could not be more proud of himself - and yes, Mzansi is proud of him as well.

Determined to win

In the caption of the Varsity World post, the young man basically says that he will never be known for being a quitter and this is one thing he is sure of - even if he doesn't know what the future holds.

Words of an ambitious man

"I don't know how my life story will end... but it will never be read 'I gave up.' #Proudly_TUT_Alumni. Class of 2020.- Thabani Nkabinde, Tshwane University of Technology. Road traffic and municipal management."

A big thumbs-up from locals

South Africans had this to say about the wonderful news:

Liberty Kukhokonke said:

"We are proud of you Mr Nkabinde, congratulations."

Vukani Mzwakhe Mncube said:

"Aw rasta Nkabinde mfowethu."

Le Monky said:

"Congratulations Thabie."

Snegugu Nsimbi said:

"I love this."

