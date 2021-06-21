Proud Graduate Posts Certificate, SA Loves It: “Unsebenzile Sisi”

A gorgeous young South African woman recently headed online to celebrate becoming a graduate by posting her graduation certificate on her Twitter page

According to the certificate, the local stunner is now the esteemed and proud holder of a Bachelor of Arts Honours in Gender Studies

Many people were super proud and happy for her and swiftly headed t the comment section where they showered her with congratulatory messages and well wishes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mzansi has just gained another graduate who could not be more proud of herself. Taking to Twitter the graduate who also doubles as a DJ, shared a snap of her certificate which she received after graduating.

Halala sisi

According to the certificate, she is now the very proud owner of a Bachelor of Arts Honours in Gender Studies and her followers are seemingly just as happy as she is about the outstanding achievement.

This gorgeous lady has graduated. Images: @Dj_Besim

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"Hooray," she captioned the inspirational post.

Many applause

Many of her proud friends and followers showered her with congratulatory messages. Read a few of their heartwarming comments below:

@siyethemba94 said:

"Congratulations Fundisa, wena owafundisa abantu ukuhleka."

@TimothyAshley said:

"Congratulations. Is vital to hide the certificate number."

@Olerato00& said:

"Well done sisi. We are now going an NQF level up (9)"

@Luyanda__Msomi said:

"Congratulations, usebenzile ntombi"

Other tales of inspiration

Briefly News also reported that a young and incredibly ambitious South African man has joined the scores of graduates who have recently obtained their qualifications and he could not be more proud of himself - and yes, Mzansi is proud of him as well.

In the caption of the Varsity World post, the young man basically says that he will never be known for being a quitter and this is one thing he is sure of - even if he doesn't know what the future holds.

"I don't know how my life story will end... but it will never be read 'I gave up.' #Proudly_TUT_Alumni. Class of 2020.- Thabani Nkabinde, Tshwane University of Technology. Road traffic and municipal management."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za