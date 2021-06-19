A South African woman overcome with joy and gratitude recently headed online to celebrate buying a brand new double-cab bakkie

In the highly motivational and inspirational post, the young woman explains that she had also bought a trailer and couldn't believe how well things are going for her

South Africans absolutely loved the way she shared the exciting news and quickly headed to the comment section to shared heartwarming congratulatory messages with her

A beautiful young woman is winning and she recently headed online to let the world know. In a heartwarming post, she explained how she was able to buy both a bakkie and a trailer in just one month.

Thank you ancestors

In the post, the woman gives thanks to a bunch of people, including God, her ancestors, and her parents. She also says that she believes her grandparents are witnessing her success from above.

This young woman has bought a new car. Images: @ZandileMtimkul1

Source: Twitter

You go girl

"A bakkie and a trailer in one month? Modimo ongratile thank you God. Ag and my ancestors ngiyabonga. My dad was saying he wishes my grandparents were alive to see this. They are seeing❤️ bathong @hallserve, my first born, to many more!"

Well deserved congratulatory messages:

@Bryan77976042 said:

"Hip hip Hooray , wena wetsa di figures tse delicious moss."

@KMadiheng said:

"Modimo ao okeletse even more.....congrats sis."

@Aissa06573817 said:

"Congratulations sis, too many more prosperities in your business."

