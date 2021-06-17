“Yoh Let Me Manifest”: Lady Buys a Fresh Mercedes Benz, Has SA Wishing

A young and smoking hot South African woman recently celebrated buying herself the luxurious and super expensive Mercedes Benz V250d

Taking to Twitter, the young woman shared a snap of herself posing next to the Benz while it was still parked in the showroom of the Mercedes Benz dealership

The post sparked massive reactions from South Africans who loved to see the woman winning while also sharing how much they too wanted to win

It isn't every day you get to go online and share a snap of yourself next to a car that's worth a whopping R1.5 million. One young and incredibly lady recently got that rare opportunity after she purchased the beast of a car.

Cheers to winning in life

Heading online, the young woman didn't say much about the noteworthy achievement and only mentioned that she was "grateful." She also shared some snaps of herself standing beside the luxury car.

This woman owns a stunning Merc. Image: @sindilemags

Source: Twitter

Tweeps stan a #GirlsWithMercs new member

Many South Africans absolutely loved the fact that she was able to purchase herself the pricey car. A lot of them shared heartwarming congratulatory messages while others tried to shoot their shots:

@gift1624 said:

"Umkhumbi weyfebe nkos yami can I please be included to all getaways road trip vacations planned this year"

@AvumileNeo said:

"Congrats... uThixo akwenzele more... mna I only need R500 nyana ye eWallet mntase"

@j_manyaka said:

"Congrats babes. Brand new V250 gase mang le mang."

Other #GirlsWithMercs

Briefly News also reported that a very excited woman who goes by the Twitter handle, "Miss Malinga" took to social media to share a picture of the Mercedes Benz that her husband surprised her with.

"Not my husband surprising me with whole Mercedes Benz," she touchingly captioned the post.

Briefly News asked it's readers to share their thoughts on the heartfelt post. Most of Mzansi's ladies were definitely wishing for a man like Miss Malinga's while the gents, on the other hand, complained about a woman's strain on their pockets.

