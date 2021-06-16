A young South African woman recently headed to Twitter where she had many people feeling emotional after sharing a photo of her parents' funeral

In the snap, both caskets are placed next to each other and covered with a thick layer of animal skin. Meanwhile, mourners surround the caskets sadly

The post received many reactions from locals who shared thoughtful and comforting messages of condolence with the young woman and her family

Losing a parent is not easy and losing both of them at the same time is even worse. A young South African woman recently paid tribute to her parents, whom she and her family had to sadly bury at the same time.

A graceful send-off

Taking to Twitter, @tinnylequeen shared a snap of her parents' caskets that were sadly yet very sweetly placed next to each other. In the photo, people surround the casket as they wait to send the couple off.

This woman lost both her parents. Image: @Tinnylequeen

Source: Twitter

Sad goodbyes

"Robalang ka kagiso Baruakgomo. (Rest in peace.)"

Mzansi offers support and comfort

@Makhumalo02 said:

"Yho I don't know what to say. I am so sorry and the Lord knows. We should never question him. May you find peace and comfort. What a beautiful send-off. God only gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers."

@Zamanjomaneh said:

"Intando ka nkulunkulu ike ibenzima sometimes. I'm sorry dear."

@Mogweemang said:

"She's done great for her parents, forever they will indeed rest in eternal peace. What an inspiration."

Other sad reports

Briefly News also reported that an Indian woman has shared a heartbreaking story after losing family members in the form of her parents due to the devastating coronavirus pandemic. The stunning woman took to her Twitter page to share the news with her followers and many have expressed deep shock.

@AMubeen_Path says life will never be the same for her and laments the ravaging pandemic, especially in India.

“My fingers tremble as I type this, as of today Covid-19 has become a personal tragedy. I have lost both my parents in a matter of 15 days in India. My precious, beautiful mummy and papa who made me who I am have left me forever. Life will never be the same.”

