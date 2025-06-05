A throwback video of the original Generations cast has gone viral, sparking nostalgia among Mzansi fans who fondly remember the beloved SABC 1 soapie

Old cast members like Connie Ferguson, Sophie Ndaba, and Sello Maake kaNcube were highlighted in the clip shared by Nevhuwo Netshisumewa on Facebook

Former star Thabiso Mokhethi reminisced about the strong off-screen bond he shared with co-stars Sipho Ngwenya and Sphiwe Mtshali, calling it one of his most cherished memories from the show

A throwback video showing the original cast members from Generations has taken Mzansi back in time. Fans shared the sweet memories about the popular soapie that they still hold dear.

A video of old Generations stars has gone viral online. Image: @sophiendaba, @thabisomokhethi and @kagisorakosa

A video of old Generations cast goes viral

Generations remains one of the best soapies in South Africa. Created by Mfundi Vundla, the telenovela introduced Mzansi to some of the greatest actors and actresses who are still fan favourites. Fans have been unearthing old memories of their favourite soapies, including Muvhango.

A video showing pictures of some Generations' original cast members was recently shared by Nevhuwo Netshisumewa on Facebook. The clip shows fan favourites like Connie Ferguson, who played Karabo Moroka, Sophie Ndaba, who played Queen Moroka, Kagiso Rakosa, who played Sharon, and Sello Maake kaNcube, who played Archie Moroka.

Watch the video below:

Fans share fond memories of Generations

It looks like everyone has nothing but great memories of the telenovela. Many noted that the days of Generations remain some of the best as everyone looked forward to watching the telenovela at 8 pm on SABC 1.

@Dulha Cyster said:

"When we still had to change the aerial, Ai suka madoda.Gone are those days."

Kani Khumalo commented

"The real thing, not manga manga business."

@Katleho Sehloho wrote:

"Wa re llisa monna 😢😢😢 life was still good and safe. I feel like crying out loud to God and just say: 'ao Modimo'"

@Morena Jeso added:

"When home was warm...mom, dad, siblings, everyone was alive and healthy, now I'm just left with memories of what used to be."

@Mgqaliso Lukhanyo said:

"That track hits a certain nerve....Yizo yizo days! ayisuukaaa madoda."

@Angel Mkhize wrote:

"Wow ♥️ during our wonderful days when Generations rocked❤️"

@Reggie Mark added:

"This is what we call down memory lane ❤️"

Fans have shared fond memories of the old 'Generations' cast. Image: @sellomkn and @connie_ferguson

Former Generations star talks about his favourite memory

Briefly News spoke to former Generations star Thabiso Mokhethi, who played the role of Samuel Khumalo. He spoke about some of his favourite memories on the show. He said:

"One of the most memorable times on set was the friendships between my character, Samuel, Ajax (Sipho Ngwenya) and Zamani (Sphiwe Mtshali), these three shared a brotherhood bond which actually translated to real life as we became very close, even offset. Sipho Ngwenya was even one of my groomsmen at my wedding."

Remembering Generations actors who have died

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Generations will always be famous because of its impact on many South Africans' childhoods. The show introduced us to many talented stars, but sadly, some of the beloved actors and actresses we cherished have since passed away.

A TikTok user with the handle @mzansi_tiktok1 shared a video showing Generations stars who have passed away over the past few years. The list included actors like Menzi Ngubane, Mutodi Neshehe, Lindiwe Ndlovu, Busi Lurayi and Mary Makgato.

