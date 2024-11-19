Generations introduced many talented stars, but sadly, several actors have passed away, including Menzi Ngubane, Mutodi Neshehe, Lindiwe Ndlovu and Busi Lurayi

Social media users expressed heartfelt reactions, with many sharing memories and mourning the loss of their favourite actors, such as Busi Lurayi and Lindiwe Ndlovu

The passing of these beloved stars continues to shock and sadden fans, as seen in comments from social media platforms like TikTok

Generations will always be famous because of their impact on many South Africans' childhoods. The show introduced us to many talented stars, but sadly, some of the beloved actors and actresses we cherished have since passed away.

Take a look at some famous 'Generations' stars who have passed away. Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images, @busi_lurayi/ Instagram and @11Buttons_Media/ X

Source: UGC

Generations actors and actresses who died

Generations is undoubtedly one of the most famous soapies in Mzansi. The show aired for years and produced some of the most celebrities. Some stars from the show continued gracing our TV screens in other productions, but others unfortunately passed away.

A TikTok user with the handle @mzansi_tiktok1 shared a video showing Generations stars who have passed away over the past few years. The list included actors like Menzi Ngubane, Mutodi Neshehe, Lindiwe Ndlovu, Busi Lurayi and Mary Makgato.

SA reacts to list of late Generations stars

Social media users shared heartwarming messages after finding out some of their favourite stars passed away.

@Meo_M👌 said:

"aibo what happened to sindy buthelezi."

@Ashley Dlamini commented:

"yoh Busi Lurayi broke my heart, 💔"

@X🇿🇦 noted:

"When did Noxolo Maqashalala pass on and how? she was so young.😔😭"

@yayasoblue29 wrote:

"I was watching Ke Nako the other day and I asked where is Mahlubi Kraai kanti he passed on yoh😩"

@Phinda Nkambule added:

"Busi Lurayi death shocked me the most. I still feel the pain till today. She made acting so simple.💔😭 Continue resting in peace - 11 July 2022 🕊🕊"

@Zamabhele🤘🏼🏳️‍🌈 said:

"Wait wait uPatjuju passed away nini? 💔😭😭 (Lindiwe Ndlovu)"

@Maxwell added:

"When did Menzi Ngubane die? scary😭"

Thabiso Mokhethi takes daughter to Matric Dance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former Generations star Thabiso Mokheti, who played Samuel Khumalo, shared his proud daddy moment with his fans. The star revealed that his eldest daughter attended her Matric Dance, and he was her partner.

Aww! Famous actor Thabiso Mokhethi suited up to go with his stunning daughter, Thabisa Mokhethi, to her Matric Dance. The doting dad couldn't hide his joy in the snaps shared on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News