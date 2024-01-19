Generations is celebrated as South Africa's top soapie, remembered fondly by fans who recall its original cast and 8 pm time slot

Social media users express nostalgia for the show, with many hoping for a revival featuring the original stars

Comments ranged from admiration for characters like Cleo to critiques of the show's past content

Generations will forever be the country's best soapie. Not only is the telenovela stuck in everyone's memory, but it also introduced us to some stars who have remained fan favourites to date.

‘Generations’ viewers remember the popular show. Image: @sophiendaba, @theesonia and @thabisomokhethi

Source: Instagram

Fans remember good old Generations days

There is no denying that Generations is still regarded as the best telenovela produced in Mzansi. The show popped up on timelines as fans shared their memories.

Many agreed that watching Generations remains their favourite part of their childhood. Responding to an animated poster shared by @collinstimbela with the show's cast members, some viewers noted that they used to look forward to 8 pm.

The post read:

"When Generations was still Generations ♥️"

Generations viewers share their best memories

Social media users flooded the post's comments section with heartwarming comments. Many said they wish the show would come back with the original cast members.

@mashotho_t said:

"I used to get butterflies whenever I see Cleo "

@Nka_P_Mnomiyaa commented:

"When 8pm was still 8pm."

@ape_blak added:

"I think this show was just overrated and we really didn’t have other options "

@fntse noted:

"The good times when our sisters weren’t even forced to show us di sex scenes like bo @Thembiseete_today. We need to revive the ‘untapped’ talent sham."

@LegodiSms18 wrote:

"The was this Tym Noluntu pulled up with lingerie on live on TV bruv"

Skeem Saam moves to new timeslot

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that SABC 1's most loved soapie drama Skeem Saam has made some changes for the year 2024. This comes after years of viewers pleading with to switch things around.

Skeem Saam has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The show also recently trended after two of their actors Cedric Fourie who plays the character Lehasa, and Lerato Marabe, who plays the character of Pretty, shared a clip of them looking all lovely-dovey on set.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News