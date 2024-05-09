Two friends were assaulted by a Bolt driver on Saturday evening while they were enjoying a night out with friends in Cape Town.

The driver reportedly handed himself over to the police after he trended on social media for the attack

The incident serves as a wake-up call for all e-hailing companies to ensure the safety of women using their services

Two friends have accused a Bolt driver of stabbing them on Saturday night during a night out in Cape Town with friends. Images: Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In a shocking incident in Table View, Cape Town, a Bolt driver stands accused of stabbing two women following a dispute over their destination.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said the suspect, a 39-year-old man, was apprehended on Wednesday in Brooklyn, Milnerton.

The very nature of the altercation—stemming from a disagreement over payment and routing—exposes the systemic issues that women navigate in their daily lives, with two more cases reported following this one:

From concerns about personal safety to economic empowerment and access to reliable transportation, women in South Africa face multifaceted challenges that demand a comprehensive response from authorities and society at large.

This attack, according to Woman for Change, should be a wake-up call to ensure the safety of women using e-hailing services:

Bolt driver arrested

The arrest unfolded after the two victims, aged 21 and 20, filed a case on Tuesday, prompting swift police action.

According to SowetanLIVE, The suspect is set to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Friday, facing charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Details of the altercation emerged as Van Wyk provided insight into the events leading up to the violence.

Reportedly, a group of friends had arranged for the Bolt driver to transport them from Monte Vista to DuNoon in Milnerton.

However, the situation escalated when the driver expressed reluctance to enter DuNoon, citing safety concerns.

"The driver wanted to drop them off at a fuel station near the entrance to DuNoon because he said it was unsafe for him to go in.

"Complications arose when the payment transaction failed, prompting the driver to request a detour to an ATM for payment."

Payment resolved

After resolving the payment issue, tensions escalated when the victims requested change and insisted on being taken to their intended destination.

"The driver left the station with all the passengers but did not take them to DuNoon.

"This decision led to a heated argument, ultimately resulting in the stabbing of the two women.

Mzansi calls out Bolt

Bolt once again became a trending topic, and not for good reasons, with South Africans calling for the e-hailing service to be canceled. Even celebrities such as Lerato Kganyago called Bolt out.

@Boity_tshivase commented:

"Cancel bold indefinitely."

@ayandaa_ngema said:

"Let's cancel Bolt immediately."

@_Tafeni

"Bolt is madness at the moment. Cancel that thing."

Bolt responds to the incident

In response to the incident, Bolt swiftly took action and vowed to support the victims, confirming that they had blocked the driver from their e-hailing platform pending an investigation into the allegations.

"The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of safety measures within the e-hailing industry and underscores the need for swift justice in cases of violence against passengers."

As the legal proceedings unfold, authorities and stakeholders alike are urged to prioritize the safety and well-being of all commuters.

Zulu Bolt driver shaves passengers' braids after not paying

In the video, posted by @fisdbaba that has gone viral, the driver was seen shaving off his female customers' hair from the scalp.

They allegedly failed to pay for their ride after they requested it. The driver was furious, and he did not hear their pleas.

