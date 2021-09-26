Country in Blue: Saps Launch #Countryinblue With Police Out in Full Force

The Country in Blue initiative has been launched in an effort to increase visible policing to reduce violent and petty crime

Police vehicles across the country assembled outside police stations with their blue lights on to launch the initiative

Social media users were not convinced by the operation and many believe that it is a waste of resources

Limpopo - The South African Police Force has launched a new initiative to fight crime and restore confidence in the police.

The Country in Blue has been launched in Limpopo under the theme “Extending Our Reach Through Blue Light Visibilty".

With greater visible policing, the SAPS aims to prevent and combat a plethora of crimes from gender-based violence to robberies.

Police stations across the country will be taking part in the initiative with police vehicles parked outside stations with their lights on.

Social media users take to the internet to react to the initiative

Sarel Smit:

"Total waste of fuel and resources. Criminals have no respect for the law or the enforcers. Do you for one moment think this will impress them? Start by doing intelligence-driven crime prevention, attending complaints, building trust and a relationship with the community, do proper investigations. Stop fooling yourself, stop being lazy, stop being corrupt. Start being the person that took the oath."

Philani Sguqa Mwandla:

"Where? In SA ANC government decided to cut the Policing budget, because that's how serious they take crime, which continue to rise each day...

When last did the force recruit??

What about the resources/equipment so the members can execute their duties effectively?

This government does not care about its people's safety, here they are in our doorstep as we proceed towards elections, asking for a vote. Serious joke and nonsense."

Campbell Scott:

"So the tsotsis can see the cops coming 5 miles away, and what’s the point if they just let criminals out of jail. Buy more police vehicles …. Employ more cops….. local detectives only have one vehicle in the whole area."

Cops come down hard on drunk drivers with over 250 arrests

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the police have arrested 250 people on various charges, many of them relating to drunk driving as they clamp down on dangerous driving.

A large roadblock had been set up in Pretoria and Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela was personally in charge of operations.

The Okae Molao operation has been hailed as a huge success with wanted criminals arrested.

