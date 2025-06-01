Billionaire Elon Musk denied that he was addicted to ketamine, which caused him bladder problems

The New York Times alleged that Musk was also addicted to ecstacy and mushrooms and took them during his tenure at the Department of Government Efficiency

Musk flatly denied taking drugs and said he tried using prescribed ketamine a few years ago

JOHANNESBURG — Elon Musk has denied that he was addicted to drugs like mushrooms, ecstacy, and ketamine after the New York Times alleged that he was addicted to the drugs.

Elon Musk denies drug addiction

According to Eyewitness News, the New York Times alleged that Musk admitted to taking ketamine, which is a general anesthetic surgeons use during operations. It is also known to have hallucinogenic side effects. Musk said that he used ketamine to treat a negative frame of mind.

However, he flatly denied that he was addicted to mushrooms and ecstacy. He also rejected travelling with a pill box last year. He also denied using drugs while campaigning for the United States elections in 2024.

Musk's role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) came to an end on 30 May after heading the department for four months. United States President Donald Trump said he was not aware of Musk's alleged drug use.

What you need to know about Elon Musk

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Eyewitness News' Facebook post made jokes about the allegations.

Bro Mish said:

"When people think rich people don't have problems."

Terry Greenfield said:

"It's always interesting how the media spreads stories without a shred of evidence and how readers consume them without question."

Wendy Isaacas said:

"Not the first or last billionaire to take drugs."

Israel-Jonathan Mabalabu said:

"His actions say otherwise, though."

Abram Digo Mogano said:

"The moment he said there was genocide in South Africa, I thought that he was high."

